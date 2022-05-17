What's new

Airbus Selected Elbit Systems to Provide DIRCM and EW Systems to Additional European Air Force.

17.05.2022​

Airbus Selected Elbit Systems to Provide DIRCM and EW Systems to Additional European Air Force.

Elbit Systems was selected by Airbus Defence and Space (Airbus) to provide J-MUSIC™ DIRCM (Direct Infrared Countermeasures) including the Company’s Infra-Red-based Passive Airborne Warning Systems (PAWS IR), for Airbus A330-200 MRTT aircraft of additional European Air Force.
The Company’s DIRCM systems integrate the latest laser technology, high frame-rate thermal cameras and a compact, dynamic high-speed sealed-mirror turret, delivering high performance defense against ground-to-air IR missiles. Elbit Systems has been cooperating with Airbus on equipping aircraft of additional countries with DIRCM and Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, including NATO’s Multinational Multirole Fleet, German Air Force’s aircraft, aircraft of the UAE Air Force and others.
Oren Sabag, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW, said: “We are looking forward to cooperating with Airbus in additional markets as Air Forces have been placing a growing importance on stepping up platform protection”.
Pilots from NATO Airbus A330 MRTT fleet inspecting the Elbit J-MUSIC DIRCM turret. Credit: NSPA


About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (“C4ISR”), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems. For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com/, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, Youtube and LinkedIn Channels.
Visit our Press Relations website for background materials and information regarding Elbit Systems fields of activity.
 

