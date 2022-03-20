What's new

Airbus eyes Bangladesh's expanding aviation sector

Airbus eyes Bangladesh's expanding aviation sector

A350 would be ideal for country's long-haul needs, company says

Airbus 1532341199504

Dhaka Tribune
Mamun Abdullah
March 20, 2022 1:25 PM

European aircraft manufacturing giant Airbus wants to maintain its presence in Bangladesh's aviation industry, which is predicted to triple in passenger and cargo traffic by 2040.

Representatives from the company made the remark while showcasing the new Airbus A350F freighter aircraft to reporters during an event at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Sunday.

They said the new aircraft would be ideal for meeting the rising demand in the aviation industry of Bangladesh and boost Airbus's relations with the country.

Rémi Maillard, President of Airbus India and Managing Director of South Asia region said: "Airbus is committed to contributing and developing Biman Bangladesh airlines to recapture the market from foreign carriers."

To tackle the situation, airlines require a highly competitive modernized long-haul aircraft, which the Airbus family of products, including the A350, can provide, he said.

The Airbus A350 is a long-range, wide-body airliner. Airbus claims it is superior to the Boeing 777.

According to an Airbus study, Bangladesh's aviation markets grew at a 50% faster rate than most other countries in the last ten years, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% compared to the rest of the world's (6%).

Can Airbus reclaim the Bangladesh market?

Airbus has been attempting to gain a foothold in Bangladesh's aviation sector since the 1990s. Biman purchased three AC Airbuses in 1991, but the company has not made another purchase from the company since it ordered 10 Boeings in 2006-2007.

According to an aviation specialist, Boeing clearly controls the widebody aviation industry in South Asia, based on the current structure of airline fleets of the country.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US-Bangla Airlines, and some Indian airlines, such as Air India, fly Boeing 787s and 777s, with no Airbus widebody aircraft.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, an aviation specialist and former Biman board member, believes that if Biman's present fleet of Boeings become obsolete after ten years, the company may be able to purchase Airbus products.

Aviation expert ATM Nazrul Islam said he was not sure that the Airbus A350 was suitable for short-haul flights of up to 8 hours. On the other hand, long-distance flights may be feasible.

The experts also said it would not be wise to purchase another different kind of aircraft, as staff members would have to learn how to maintain it.

www.dhakatribune.com

Airbus eyes Bangladesh’s expanding aviation sector

A350 would be ideal for country’s long-haul needs, company says
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com
 
Black_cats said:
The Airbus A350 is a long-range, wide-body airliner. Airbus claims it is superior to the Boeing 777.
Au Contraire Mon Frère.... :lol:

Although the figures on range and fuel economy may be similar, A350-1000 only compares favorably with B777-300ER, current model. When B777x is flown in a matter of a few years, the difference will be spectacular. Boeing Triple 7's are solid pieces of engineering, sturdy to a fault, while A350's are re-hashed A330's with a new cockpit section and wings, underneath the nouvelle frontal skin, still the flimsy A300-A310-A340 skeleton structure and all the same faults. And don't forget basic fiberglass and paint cracking flaws - I mean there is a reason Qatari aviation folks swore never to buy Airbus Garbage again....

www.reuters.com

Costly Airbus paint flaw goes wider than the Gulf

A dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways over paint and surface flaws on A350 jets stretches beyond the Gulf, with at least five other airlines raising concerns since the high-tech model entered service, according to documents seen by Reuters and several people with direct knowledge of the matter.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com



4NRWU7AUXNKFPOSDMWQK3LP2ZE.jpg


DQ6JYH63A5KEXDUCEHOSKAG4K4.jpg


KZA72ACRZ5LA5OBRDR6HW2MPXI.jpg


Black_cats said:
Kazi Wahidul Alam, an aviation specialist and former Biman board member, believes that if Biman's present fleet of Boeings become obsolete after ten years, the company may be able to purchase Airbus products.
This idiot has been promised some tidy amount of bribes and shopping trips to Paris by Airbus folks....ba$tard.... any guy with an iota of professionalism (which is clearly absent in these bhat--bharta consuming idiots) would stay miles away from favoring one mfr. over another. Reduces your technical credibility immediately. You need a detailed analysis to compare vendors, not off the cuff seat-of-the-pants comments about suitability. Burbak Gadha.

If these are the idiots sitting on Biman's board, then Allah help us....
 
