Airbus eyes Bangladesh's expanding aviation sector

A350 would be ideal for country's long-haul needs, company says

Dhaka Tribune
Mamun Abdullah
March 20, 2022 1:25 PM

European aircraft manufacturing giant Airbus wants to maintain its presence in Bangladesh's aviation industry, which is predicted to triple in passenger and cargo traffic by 2040.

Representatives from the company made the remark while showcasing the new Airbus A350F freighter aircraft to reporters during an event at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Sunday.

They said the new aircraft would be ideal for meeting the rising demand in the aviation industry of Bangladesh and boost Airbus's relations with the country.

Rémi Maillard, President of Airbus India and Managing Director of South Asia region said: "Airbus is committed to contributing and developing Biman Bangladesh airlines to recapture the market from foreign carriers."

To tackle the situation, airlines require a highly competitive modernized long-haul aircraft, which the Airbus family of products, including the A350, can provide, he said.

The Airbus A350 is a long-range, wide-body airliner. Airbus claims it is superior to the Boeing 777.

According to an Airbus study, Bangladesh's aviation markets grew at a 50% faster rate than most other countries in the last ten years, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% compared to the rest of the world's (6%).

Airbus has been attempting to gain a foothold in Bangladesh's aviation sector since the 1990s. Biman purchased three AC Airbuses in 1991, but the company has not made another purchase from the company since it ordered 10 Boeings in 2006-2007.

According to an aviation specialist, Boeing clearly controls the widebody aviation industry in South Asia, based on the current structure of airline fleets of the country.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US-Bangla Airlines, and some Indian airlines, such as Air India, fly Boeing 787s and 777s, with no Airbus widebody aircraft.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, an aviation specialist and former Biman board member, believes that if Biman's present fleet of Boeings become obsolete after ten years, the company may be able to purchase Airbus products.

Aviation expert ATM Nazrul Islam said he was not sure that the Airbus A350 was suitable for short-haul flights of up to 8 hours. On the other hand, long-distance flights may be feasible.

The experts also said it would not be wise to purchase another different kind of aircraft, as staff members would have to learn how to maintain it.