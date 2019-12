Airblue’s CEO is Launching a New Airline in the United States

http://airbahn.com/.



The website currently does not show any details about the airline and is only showing a message “new website coming soon”. Airbahn also uses the same font as the Airblue logo.



Sources further said that Airbahn will start its operations in mid-2019 and the carrier will operate one Airbus A320 aircraft. The seating capacity of the aircraft is 174 passengers.



“Airblue will lease its one aircraft to Airbahn to start its operations. The new airline will provide services to Western US and Canada,” the source elaborated.



Airblue is operating 8 aircraft and operates across 6 domestic and 7 international destinations.



Our source said that after the shutdown of Shaheen Air International (SAI), private airlines are in trouble in Pakistan. Due to taxation and other regulatory issues, airlines are failing to make a profit.





Raja Kamran