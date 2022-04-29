Airblue flight 202 & the psyche of Pakistani leaders

@Bilal Khan (Quwa) @JamD @Chak Bamu
I have seen you guys, especially @JamD detail the arrogance displayed by Pakistani leadership in military-industrial complex, and how such culture undermines creativity, innovation and free-thinking. I came across this documentary on the crash of Airblue flight 202 on YouTube, and it’s said investigators believe a big reason for the crash had to do with the captain’s arrogant treatment of the first officer.
From the get-go, the captain engaged what investigators called a “humiliation session,” forcing the first officer to withdraw into a mental prison, where he couldn’t correct the captain. Even when he ultimately tries to correct the captain, he was brushed aside. Similar interventions by the ground controllers were dismissed with “let them keep talking,” even as the plane was in serious danger of crashing. 152 people died because the captain couldn’t believe he could be wrong and that subordinates could be right.
I have read @JamD talk about this sort of arrogance and watching this documentary, I couldn’t help but think of his anecdotes. I really hope such culture changes, but even on this forum, one sees questionable “seniors” given a pass for infringements junior members are promptly punished for. it’s a sad state of affairs, but I hope with people routinely pushing back against this toxic culture, that change will come.
I highly recommend people to watch this documentary.
I have seen you guys, especially @JamD detail the arrogance displayed by Pakistani leadership in military-industrial complex, and how such culture undermines creativity, innovation and free-thinking. I came across this documentary on the crash of Airblue flight 202 on YouTube, and it’s said investigators believe a big reason for the crash had to do with the captain’s arrogant treatment of the first officer.
From the get-go, the captain engaged what investigators called a “humiliation session,” forcing the first officer to withdraw into a mental prison, where he couldn’t correct the captain. Even when he ultimately tries to correct the captain, he was brushed aside. Similar interventions by the ground controllers were dismissed with “let them keep talking,” even as the plane was in serious danger of crashing. 152 people died because the captain couldn’t believe he could be wrong and that subordinates could be right.
I have read @JamD talk about this sort of arrogance and watching this documentary, I couldn’t help but think of his anecdotes. I really hope such culture changes, but even on this forum, one sees questionable “seniors” given a pass for infringements junior members are promptly punished for. it’s a sad state of affairs, but I hope with people routinely pushing back against this toxic culture, that change will come.
I highly recommend people to watch this documentary.