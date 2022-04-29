What's new

Airblue flight 202 & the psyche of Pakistani leaders

Falcon26

Falcon26

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 24, 2015
2,364
3
6,502
Country
United States
Location
United States
@Bilal Khan (Quwa) @JamD @Chak Bamu

I have seen you guys, especially @JamD detail the arrogance displayed by Pakistani leadership in military-industrial complex, and how such culture undermines creativity, innovation and free-thinking. I came across this documentary on the crash of Airblue flight 202 on YouTube, and it’s said investigators believe a big reason for the crash had to do with the captain’s arrogant treatment of the first officer.

From the get-go, the captain engaged what investigators called a “humiliation session,” forcing the first officer to withdraw into a mental prison, where he couldn’t correct the captain. Even when he ultimately tries to correct the captain, he was brushed aside. Similar interventions by the ground controllers were dismissed with “let them keep talking,” even as the plane was in serious danger of crashing. 152 people died because the captain couldn’t believe he could be wrong and that subordinates could be right.

I have read @JamD talk about this sort of arrogance and watching this documentary, I couldn’t help but think of his anecdotes. I really hope such culture changes, but even on this forum, one sees questionable “seniors” given a pass for infringements junior members are promptly punished for. it’s a sad state of affairs, but I hope with people routinely pushing back against this toxic culture, that change will come.

I highly recommend people to watch this documentary.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

GlobalVillageSpace
Where Men and Mountains Meet
Replies
0
Views
231
GlobalVillageSpace
GlobalVillageSpace
dexter
Pakistan’s Most Exciting Flight - Flying Over “Roof of the World”
Replies
0
Views
314
dexter
dexter
Xestan
Remembering SSG Captain Roohullah Mohmand (TJ) and his act of valor
Replies
9
Views
936
Vapnope
Vapnope
Nan Yang
Ship captain sentenced to 20 months over Mauritius oil spill: magistrate
Replies
0
Views
172
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
A
The honest captain myth :Hoodboy
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
1K
Menace2Society
Menace2Society

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom