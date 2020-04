The uniforms have reportedly been approved by the Philippines government for use on flights.



AirAsia announced it would shortly resume domestic flights in Malaysia, starting on Wednesday, with Thailand (May 1), India (May 4), Indonesia (May 7) and the Philippines (May 16) following shortly after, subject to approval from authorities.



"We have undertaken a thorough review of our guest handling procedures both on ground and onboard in light of the Covid-19 pandemic," said AirAsia group president Bo Lingham.



"We have been working closely with the airport authorities to ensure that all the relevant precautionary measures are in place to ensure a safe, pleasant and comfortable journey for everyone."



The airline advises passengers to wear masks, practice social distancing and maintain high levels of personal hygiene. AirAsia's planes are fitted with hospital-standard High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, which "will be sent for a thorough disinfection after each flight" according to the airline.



The new uniforms are likely to please some of AirAsia's conservative critics, who have complained that the regular uniforms are too revealing, with some Malaysian government figures claiming the uniforms conflict with the country's Muslim values.



In January, Malaysian Senator Hanafi Mamat claimed he had received a letter from a New Zealand doctor complaining about the uniforms. However, after the senator posted the letter on Facebook, causing the story to be reported worldwide, further investigation raised the possibility that the doctor may not have been a real person.

