Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad has been promoted to the rank of Air Marshal.Air Mshl Irfan Ahmad was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of PAF in June, 1988.He has commanded a Fighter Sqn, a Flyg Wg & 2 Air Bases and a Regional Air Command.The Air Off has served as DG Wel & Rehab at AHQ, Ibd. He is a graduate of Combat Cdrs’ School & NDU. He holds Master’s deg in Sec Studies from USA & M Phil in Pub Policy & Sec Mgmt. He is a recipient of TI (M), SI (M) and HI (M). Presently, he is serving as DG Projects at AHQ.