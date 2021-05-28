Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad has been promoted to the rank of Air Marshal.
Air Mshl Irfan Ahmad was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of PAF in June, 1988.
He has commanded a Fighter Sqn, a Flyg Wg & 2 Air Bases and a Regional Air Command.
The Air Off has served as DG Wel & Rehab at AHQ, Ibd. He is a graduate of Combat Cdrs’ School & NDU. He holds Master’s deg in Sec Studies from USA & M Phil in Pub Policy & Sec Mgmt. He is a recipient of TI (M), SI (M) and HI (M). Presently, he is serving as DG Projects at AHQ.