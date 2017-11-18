Air University Convenes International Conference on ‘National Security in the 21st Century’The Faculty of Aerospace Sciences and Strategic Studies (FASSS) at Air University, Islamabad held a one-day international conference on the topic ‘The Evolving Concept of National Security in the 21st Century and Emerging Challenges’ on Tuesday, 30th November. The event was attended by senior representatives of the academia, government, diplomatic corps and media. Also in attendance were students from several universities in Islamabad and from the other cities. The Vice Chancellor of Air University Air Marshal (R) Javaid Ahmed gave the Keynote Address and spoke on the evolving dimension of national security over the last few decades. Acting Dean of FASSS Dr. Adil Sultan spoke on the objective of hosting the conference.Four panels were convened on different themes, discussing the evolving concept of national security, the impact of geopolitics, the role emerging technologies, and national security policy making. Speakers included prominent issue experts from Pakistan, including DG ISSI Amb. (R) Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary, Director CASS Amb. (R) Jalil Abbas Jilani, Dr. Rifaat Hussain of NUST, Dr. Salma Malik of QAU, as well as Dr. Ali Sarosh and Dr. Mehreen Afzal of Air University. International speakers included Dr. Andrey Kortunov of the RIAC, Moscow, Dr. Wyn Bowen of KCl, London, Antoine Levesque of IISS, London, and Dr. Jochen Hippler, FES Country Director for Pakistan. A panel was also organized featuring presentations by MS and MPhil scholars from Air University, National Defence University and Bahria University.In his closing remarks, Dr. Adil Sultan discussed the perspectives of different speakers on the topic and reiterated the need for academia to familiarize students with fundamentals concepts in national security and policy making. He shared with the audience that a key objective of convening the conference had been to cater to students in the fields of International Relations and Strategic Studies; this was reflected not only in the majority of the invited audience but also demonstrated by the student panel, giving young scholars an opportunity to participate along with established experts. Giving them this opportunity, he highlighted, was part of an ongoing and concerted effort by FASSS to provide students with platforms to share and debate their views.The conference is the latest in a series of events organized by FASSS faculty to encourage debate on issues of national and international concern, and aimed at acclimatizing students in the social sciences to key concepts and issues.