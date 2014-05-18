What's new

AIR to double broadcast time for programmes in six languages

Starting Monday, All India Radio (AIR) programmes in six neighbourhood languages, including in Dari, Pashto, Baluchi and Mandarin Chinese, will be available to listeners every day in the morning and evening. The AIR's external services division has ...

Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/nation...-for-programmes-in-six-languages-1067293.html


Very interesting. Radio Pakistan's shortwave broadcast has pretty much ceased.
 
