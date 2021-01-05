Air strikes in Indian occupied Kashmir immediately!!!!!

omegalamba7XL9
Its essential to do the air strikes. Test made us comfortable about no chance of war but its totally opposite. To wazarat e Zarat
Things are cooking here and you ain't smelling it because its a gap in info transfer
Its critical and or else face total war by March 23rd.
Heavy buildup for operation along S-3.
Heavy buildup for operation along S-3.
