"Air Strike Is Ready If Taliban Moves Towards India": Yogi Adityanath

Areesh

Areesh

"Air Strike Is Ready If Taliban Moves Towards India": Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are feeling disturbed by the Taliban but "no country can dare to raise its eyes towards India" under PM Modi's leadership.

Lucknow:
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are "feeling disturbed" by the Taliban, but if the insurgent group moves towards India, "an air strike is ready".

He was addressing the Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan during which he also launched an attack on his political opponents in the state.

"Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is powerful, and no country can dare to raise its eyes towards India. Today, Pakistan and Afghanistan are feeling disturbed because of the Taliban. But, the Taliban knows if it moves towards India, an air strike is ready," he said.

According to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP, Mr Adityanath, referring apparently to SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, said, "His (Rajbhar's) thought process is confined only to the development of his family."

"While the father wanted to become a minister, one son wanted to be an MP, and another an MLC. The shops of such people indulging in blackmailing must be shut," Mr Adityanath said.

Without naming Mr Rajbhar, Mr Adityanath further said, "There were two ministers from the Rajbhar community in my cabinet. In the Cabinet meeting, one minister opposed the construction of a memorial in honour of Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich, while Anil Rajbhar wanted a grand memorial should be built."

"Today, a grand memorial is being built in Bahraich. The BJP government has named the medical college in Bahraich, after Suheldev. What have the opposition parties done for Maharaja Suheldev?"

He said that the "followers of Muhammad Ghori and invader Ghazi fear that if a a Suheldev memorial is built, people will forget Ghazi, and trash those indulging in political blackmailing. This is why they indirectly oppose the memorial of Suheldev."

Sharpening his attack on other rivals, Mr Adityanath said the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress have nothing to do with development.


Without naming the Samajwadi Party, Mr Adityanath asked whether those "who murdered Ram devotees have the courage to seek apology from the people of the country?"

So this guy is trying to threaten Taliban with air strikes. Same Taliban who couldn't be defeated by consistent air strikes by the most powerful airforce in the world. We all can see that working for sure :lol:
 
Hunooz Kabul door ast

As in between lies Pakistan ast

So watch out for the thunders

The feiry roars, which could make the iaf run for the hills ast


Remember the punch line by some indian radar operator?


Paaaaaaakistani aaaaaa gyyyyyyyyyy , disengage, disengage , disengage
 
Salaam

What a confusing threat title. I thought fanta the beverage brand were threatening Afghanistan from India for some bizarre reason.

Anyways, my thoughts on the Yogi threat.

1- If the Taliban move towards India; as if they will move towards India in phalanx formation and not essentially - if they were to ever - use asymmetrical warfare tactics.

2- an Airstrike is ready; as if the Taliban haven't withstood airstrikes from the most powerful airforce in the world for 20 years. Also, the Indians would need to cross Pakistani airspace to bomb Afghanistan.

I get its for internal consumption but I must say they seem to have an unhealthy level of appetite for such pointless statements.
 
Areesh said:
"Air Strike Is Ready If Taliban Moves Towards India": Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are feeling disturbed by the Taliban but "no country can dare to raise its eyes towards India" under PM Modi's leadership.

Lucknow:
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are "feeling disturbed" by the Taliban, but if the insurgent group moves towards India, "an air strike is ready".

He was addressing the Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan during which he also launched an attack on his political opponents in the state.

"Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is powerful, and no country can dare to raise its eyes towards India. Today, Pakistan and Afghanistan are feeling disturbed because of the Taliban. But, the Taliban knows if it moves towards India, an air strike is ready," he said.

According to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP, Mr Adityanath, referring apparently to SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, said, "His (Rajbhar's) thought process is confined only to the development of his family."

"While the father wanted to become a minister, one son wanted to be an MP, and another an MLC. The shops of such people indulging in blackmailing must be shut," Mr Adityanath said.

Without naming Mr Rajbhar, Mr Adityanath further said, "There were two ministers from the Rajbhar community in my cabinet. In the Cabinet meeting, one minister opposed the construction of a memorial in honour of Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich, while Anil Rajbhar wanted a grand memorial should be built."

"Today, a grand memorial is being built in Bahraich. The BJP government has named the medical college in Bahraich, after Suheldev. What have the opposition parties done for Maharaja Suheldev?"

He said that the "followers of Muhammad Ghori and invader Ghazi fear that if a a Suheldev memorial is built, people will forget Ghazi, and trash those indulging in political blackmailing. This is why they indirectly oppose the memorial of Suheldev."

Sharpening his attack on other rivals, Mr Adityanath said the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress have nothing to do with development.


Without naming the Samajwadi Party, Mr Adityanath asked whether those "who murdered Ram devotees have the courage to seek apology from the people of the country?"

So this guy is trying to threaten Taliban with air strikes. Same Taliban who couldn't be defeated by consistent air strikes by the most powerful airforce in the world. We all can see that working for sure :lol:
But Indian air strikes will carry fecal bombs. That will make anyone run. Especially of its a yogi fecal bomb. Man o man
 
Titanium100 said:
He was roasted by the Indians themselves on Twitter even by other Hindutva folks were roasting him. Telling him to just stop talking because you embarras us everytime you speak. They were saying let the defense minister talk
Click to expand...
Same Indians would elect him as a PM if he would do a good pogrom against Muslims in UP
 
Imran Khan said:
and no indian will ask him how IAF will reach Afghanistan
Click to expand...
There are two IAF & Tajik air force operated airbase in Tajikistan (Ayni and Farkhor). But use of these bases against Afghanistan is subject to Russian approval. They were primarily used during the late nineties to support the Northern Alliance. There were reports of a bunch of SU-30s stationed there in 2014. Not sure of the present situation.
 
STREANH said:
There are two IAF & Tajik air force operated airbase in Tajikistan (Ayni and Farkhor). But use of these bases against Afghanistan is subject to Russian approval. They were primarily used during the late nineties to support the Northern Alliance. There were reports of a bunch of SU-30s stationed there in 2014. Not sure of the present situation.
there is nothin on those air bases and those airbases are not under under iaf since ages update yourself
 
Imran Khan said:
there is nothin on those air bases and those airbases are not under under iaf since ages update yourself
Perhaps you are correct and what I stated were just rumours, but even if there were the entire IAF fleet stationed in Tajikistan, it would need the explicit permission of Russia to even fly out cargo. So yeah its impossible for IAF to conduct any operation in Afghanistan through Tajikistan.
 
STREANH said:
Perhaps you are correct and what I stated were just rumours, but even if there were the entire IAF fleet stationed in Tajikistan, it would need the explicit permission of Russia to even fly out cargo. So yeah its impossible for IAF to conduct any operation in Afghanistan through Tajikistan.
even USA is suffering how to enter drones in afghanistan these days sir
 
