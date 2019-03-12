What's new

Air pollution falls in China after extensive efforts to reduce emissions

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,514
1
60,427
Country
China
Location
China
Air pollution falls in China after extensive efforts to reduce emissions
Nicola Slawson

September 11, 2020

Annual deaths from air pollution in China have dropped to 1990 levels after a peak in 2013



A study published this week has found that annual deaths from air pollution in China are now below 1990 levels, having peaked in 2013.

Air pollution has been a key public health concern in the nation, which has high levels of both household air pollution and pollutants emitted by industries and road traffic.
Particulate matter, the tiny particles of pollution that cause the most damage to health, as well as the household burning of solid fuels have both decreased markedly in recent years in China.

The research was published by The Lancet and funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the China National Key Research and Development Program. Experts studied air pollution in all 33 provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities and special administrative regions in China.

They found that between 2013 and 2017, particle pollution in 74 key Chinese cities reduced by an average of 33 per cent.

It follows extensive efforts to control emissions. In 2005, 61 per cent of people cooked using coal or wood in their homes. This reduced to 32 per cent in 2017. In Beijing and around, coal heating was banned in favour of fossil (natural) gas, while clean energy has been promoted across the whole of China.


However, particulate matter concentrations still exceed the WHO global guidelines, with 81 per cent living in regions exceeding the first interim target, and air pollution remains an important risk factor to people’s health.

Researchers concluded: “Sustainable development policies should be implemented and enforced to reduce the impact of air pollution on long-term economic development and population health.”

www.positive.news

Air pollution falls in China after extensive efforts to reduce emissions - Positive News

Annual deaths from air pollution in China have dropped to 1990 levels after a peak in 2013
www.positive.news www.positive.news
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,514
1
60,427
Country
China
Location
China
Air pollution used to be the undisputed top concern of the Chinese general public, the government is fully aware how important this issue is and spared no effort trying to fix it, we all see great improvement year on year, that's what a responsible government should do, being highly responsive to the public concerns.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,514
1
60,427
Country
China
Location
China
Posters from some country keep boasting that they have freedom and speech around the clock, saying they can pee on their leader's face, but no matter how much pee they can pour on their leaders, their government can never get anything done to truly help the people.
 
L

letsrock

FULL MEMBER
Mar 10, 2019
1,068
-3
943
Country
United States
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
Air pollution used to be the undisputed top concern of the Chinese general public, the government is fully aware how important this issue is and spared no effort trying to fix it, we all see great improvement year on year, that's what a responsible government should do, being highly responsive to the public concerns.
Click to expand...
India will try to move air pollution to where muslims, dalits, south indians etc live. And that could be wildly popular with a ton of people there. like demonetization.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
BHarwana Coronavirus: Air pollution and CO2 fall rapidly as virus spreads COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
B Bangladesh loses $14bn a year to air pollution Bangladesh Defence Forum 2
AsianLion Pakistan Blames India for Its Air Pollution. Its Citizens Disagree. Infrastructure & Development 3
beijingwalker China has saved hundreds of thousands of lives by reducing air pollution, study says China & Far East 1
beijingwalker China’s one-party state cleans up air pollution in record time China & Far East 1
onebyone China Reduces Major Air Pollution By 60-72% From 2014 to 2017 China & Far East 3
ghazi52 World Environment Day observed today with a theme "Beat Air Pollution Members Club 0
Jyotish Five maps on air pollution around the world World Affairs 0
B UNEP Report Highlights Beijing’s Air Pollution Control Efforts as “Model for Other Cities” China & Far East 2
TaiShang South Korea seeks rain project with China to clear air pollution China & Far East 3

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top