Air India One, Custom-Made For President, Prime Minister, Arrives In Delhi

Air India One, which is the call sign of the aircraft, landed at the Delhi airport from Texas at around 3 pm today, they stated. The B777 planes will have state-of-the-art missile defence systems called Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS).

Air India One, Custom-Made For President, Prime Minister, Arrives In Delhi A custom-made B777 aircraft, which will be used to fly the President, Vice President and Prime Minister, has arrived in Delhi from the US today, said government officials.