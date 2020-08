Air India Express plane crash: Aircraft breaks apart with 191 passengers–rescuers at scene



AN Air India Express plane with 191 passengers on board has crashed after skidding off the runway while landing at Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday evening.

By PAUL WITHERS PUBLISHED: 16:19, Fri, Aug 7, 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39, Fri, Aug 7, 2020An Air India Express aircraft has crashed with 191 passengers onboard (Image: @santhusarling / Twitter)Local media has reported two people have died so far with 40 people believed to be injured. The Air India Express flight was about to land when the tragic accident occurred. The planeThe accident took place during a torrential downpour in the area at around 7.40pm local time.Fire engines and ambulances have rushed to the scene.