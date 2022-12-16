What's new

Air India expansion - rise of a new global carrier?

Air India places order for 190 737 max and 30 787

Air India order could be as large as 500 jets

This is really interesting news because while the domestic market is definitely growing and warrants servicing. The existing airlines are still capable of providing that capacity. The massive fleet overhaul which seems to be focused on regional jets but includes the capability of tackling the important middle eastern destinations along with those in the far east and Europe seems interesting.

Just another example of why privatization is the way to go and TATA has established standards (even though JLR quality sucks) that would allow Air India to offer service better than most contemporary airlines. It may not end up in the top ten just yet but it has a chance of hugely improving its service if the same effort is applied to staff training.

That being said, this will definitely take some drain on IAF personnel numbers because as with any opportunity in airlines it is the trained pilots from the air force that like to get in first even though India now had a large number of aviation schools(also a good time to invest in those if one has funds)
 
@SQ8

Oscar sb,

Aviation is a tough business and far too many airlines go down. Not sure that it is a great decision on part of the Tatas to (re)enter it. There is a need to replace the now defunct Jet Airways for sure. A bigger Tata aviation business (Vistara + Air India) may well make sense in the domestic sector. But not sure about its global prospects.

Regards
 
It all depends on service - there is enough of a market in India but also to serve Nepal, Bangladesh, far east and so on.

The key aspect is service - all leading airlines differentiated with that. Jets are just one aspect.
 
Placing a large order for the planes is one thing, and offering the world class service consistently , and dreaming of beating the top global carrier is nothing but a wet dream.

South Asian airlines lack the culture to excel in the cut throat international airline business.
 
Correct, Not too long ago PIA was rated 2nd best, But now, It still is but from the bottom...
 

