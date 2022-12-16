Air India expansion - rise of a new global carrier?

This is really interesting news because while the domestic market is definitely growing and warrants servicing. The existing airlines are still capable of providing that capacity. The massive fleet overhaul which seems to be focused on regional jets but includes the capability of tackling the important middle eastern destinations along with those in the far east and Europe seems interesting.Just another example of why privatization is the way to go and TATA has established standards (even though JLR quality sucks) that would allow Air India to offer service better than most contemporary airlines. It may not end up in the top ten just yet but it has a chance of hugely improving its service if the same effort is applied to staff training.That being said, this will definitely take some drain on IAF personnel numbers because as with any opportunity in airlines it is the trained pilots from the air force that like to get in first even though India now had a large number of aviation schools(also a good time to invest in those if one has funds)