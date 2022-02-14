What's new

Air India appoints Ilker Ayci a Turkish CEO and MD

Turingsage

Turingsage

FULL MEMBER
Sep 28, 2014
1,794
-23
2,839
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom

Tatas appoint new CEO & MD for Air India​

Special Correspondent
Mumbai February 14, 2022 16:28 IST
Updated: February 14, 2022 17:40 IST
Ilker Ayci

Ilker Ayci | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ilker Ayci was the Chairman of Turkish Airlines​


Tata Sons has announced that Ilker Ayci has been appointed the CEO & MD of Air India.
The Air India board met this afternoon to consider the candidature of Mr. Ayci.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, was a special invitee to this board meeting. The board after due deliberations approved the appointment of Mr. Ayci as the CEO & MD of Air India. This appointment is subject to requisite regulatory approvals.
Until very recently, Mr. Ayci, was the Chairman of Turkish Airlines and he was on the board of the company prior to that.
Mr. Chandrasekaran, said, “Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India into the new era.”
Mr. Ayci was born in Istanbul in 1971. He is 1994 alumni of Bilkent University’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration. After a research stay on political science at the Leeds University in the UK in 1995, he completed an International Relations Master’s program at the Marmara University in Istanbul in 1997.
Mr. Ayci, said, “I am delighted and honored to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group. Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilize the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality.”
Mr. Ayci will assume his responsibilities on or before April 1, 2022.

 
Wood

Wood

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
1,204
0
1,003
Country
India
Location
Canada
Hope Air India will find the freedom to refactor their staff numbers without too much hurdles from the infamous unions in the organization. If the per employee productivity of this airline is raised to be at par with international standards, then Air India should become profitable considering the strength of Indian diaspora :cheers:
 
Turingsage

Turingsage

FULL MEMBER
Sep 28, 2014
1,794
-23
2,839
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
Even a modicum of managerial common sense and purposeful endeavor would have made a difference.

It falls on the TATA's to reclaim the Maharaja's throne in the sky.

Wish all the best for Ilker Ayci

1644845924556.png


1644845849255.png
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
1,297
-2
1,154
Country
India
Location
Nepal
I’m more than happy Indian Airlines is out of Government’s hands and back with Tata. One of the best things done by GoI.

Privatisation of many more non-strategic PSUs is necessary.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Shahzaz ud din
PIA, Turkish Air to expand codeshare agreement
Replies
7
Views
355
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
Imran Khan
Air india sold to TATA group
2
Replies
16
Views
968
Wood
Wood
ghazi52
E-Commerce vital for employment generation and economic growth – PM
Replies
0
Views
214
ghazi52
ghazi52
B
Appointing CEOs at municipalities: Why are mayors not willing to accept them?
Replies
1
Views
209
mb444
mb444
dBSPL
Turkish Intelligence Thrives With National Defence Products
Replies
2
Views
371
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom