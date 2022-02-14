Air India appoints Ilker Ayci a Turkish CEO and MD

Tatas appoint new CEO & MD for Air India​

Ilker Ayci was the Chairman of Turkish Airlines​

Mumbai February 14, 2022 16:28 ISTUpdated: February 14, 2022 17:40 ISTIlker Ayci | Photo Credit: Special ArrangementTata Sons has announced that Ilker Ayci has been appointed the CEO & MD of Air India.The Air India board met this afternoon to consider the candidature of Mr. Ayci.N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, was a special invitee to this board meeting. The board after due deliberations approved the appointment of Mr. Ayci as the CEO & MD of Air India. This appointment is subject to requisite regulatory approvals.Until very recently, Mr. Ayci, was the Chairman of Turkish Airlines and he was on the board of the company prior to that.Mr. Ayci will assume his responsibilities on or before April 1, 2022.