What's new

Air France Emergency Landing Over "Disruptive" Indian Passenger: Report

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2019
830
-4
710
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
1615065204542.png

The Air France flight resumed its journey to New Delhi.

Sofia:
An Air France flight en route from Paris to New Delhi made an emergency landing at Sofia Airport in Bulgaria on Friday at about 5 pm (1500 GMT) because of a disruptive passenger, Bulgarian officials said on Saturday.

The passenger, an Indian citizen, began to act up soon after take-off, quarrelling with other passengers, assaulting a flight attendant and pummelling the cockpit's door, said Ivailo Angelov, an official at the National Investigation Agency.

His aggressive behaviour prompted the flight's commander to seek an emergency landing in Sofia. The man, whose name was not revealed, was taken off the aircraft and has been charged with endangering flight safety. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

The Air France flight resumed its journey to New Delhi.

"We are investigating both his actions and his motives," Angelov told reporters. "There is no reasonable explanation for his behaviour," Angelov said.

www.ndtv.com

Air France Emergency Landing Over "Disruptive" Indian Passenger: Report

An Air France flight en route from Paris to New Delhi made an emergency landing at Sofia Airport in Bulgaria on Friday at about 5 pm (1500 GMT) because of a disruptive passenger, Bulgarian officials said on Saturday.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Champion_Usmani
The Doval Doctrine – India’s Hybrid War against Pakistan
2 3
Replies
35
Views
3K
Kaleem.61
Kaleem.61
scope
Was Coronavirus an Engineered Biological Attack on China by America
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
121
Views
15K
Oldman1
O
Cheetah786
Alleged Use of False Flag Attacks by Intelligence Agencies
Replies
7
Views
1K
Cheetah786
Cheetah786
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
13K
PDF
PDF
&#20013;&#21326;&#20154;&#27665;&#20849;&#21644;&#
The Implications of Chinas Naval Modernization for the United States
Replies
3
Views
3K
&#20013;&#21326;&#20154;&#27665;&#20849;&#21644;&#
&#20013;&#21326;&#20154;&#27665;&#20849;&#21644;&#

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom