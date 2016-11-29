What's new

Air Forces Monthly - summary of updates to JF-17

The new AFM issue has an article on the JF-17 which provides some key interesting details(if written in a bit nationalistic prose given the author is retired PAF).

Key takeaways:

1. Block-III has additional composites to increase load carrying capacity. You can read where by buying the AFM issue

2. Block-III might actually have that fuselage hardpoint for AAM(although I am still not convinced how that will look/work)

3. Range of PL-15 variant offerred to Pakistan exceeds range of JF-17 radar!

4. H2/H4 & Raad integration with Block-III

5. Airborne Simulated adversary trainer - apparently a adversary aircraft can be simulated from into radar and HSD to let pilots practice BVR(and WVR??) in flight without the risk of violating distance safety with a live opponent.. apparently the J-10C has a rudimentary version of this @Deino @Shotgunner51

6. Homegrown integrated EW system for JF called Panjnad

7. RD-93 baseline to speed up induction as RD-93MA still being evaluated.

8. Total losses are 3 single seaters and 1 dual
@Bilal Khan (Quwa) @JamD @Windjammer

For anything else please read the article - will move the thread to JF-17 section soon.
 
How can Thunder launch PL-15 beyond its radar range ? Are we practicing the launch using AWACs radars ?
 
so...panjnad = Pakistani spectra?
 
But with less powerful radar JF17 won't be able to fully utilize PL15's range. 175km radar can only guide AAM upto 175kms or less...don't you think?
Or AWACS will take it from here?
 
Not AWACS but co-operative targeting which is already a feature in the existing Block 2s in PAF. You can hear more about it in the interview with Kaiser Tufail.
 
I don’t like using that analogy. It is an integrated EW system. Spectra is not some myth - the ALQ-211 on the F-16 does EXACTLY what the spectra does except that it has few antenna unlike the Rafale where Spectra is fully integrated into the airframe. It is possible that Panjnad does the exact same thing as well - that technology is no longer unique to the Rafale anymore
 
It'll be AWACS that'll take it from here. In fact, JF17 may not even need to turn its radar on, it'll see what the AWACS sees and once it launches, the AWACS takes over and guides the PL15 to its target. poor baby rafale won't even know where the PL15 came from.
 
The acquisition of J-10s kind of makes sense now. They have a more powerful radar. PL-15s on the Jeffs might use the input from the J-10s in targetting enemy jets???
 
I think it means the propellant is sufficient to take the missile a distance beyond the JF17 radar operational distance. So the reflected radar signal is too weak to be processed by the electronics on the plane.
 
