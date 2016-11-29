Air Forces Monthly - summary of updates to JF-17

The new AFM issue has an article on the JF-17 which provides some key interesting details(if written in a bit nationalistic prose given the author is retired PAF).
Key takeaways:
1. Block-III has additional composites to increase load carrying capacity. You can read where by buying the AFM issue
2. Block-III might actually have that fuselage hardpoint for AAM(although I am still not convinced how that will look/work)
3. Range of PL-15 variant offerred to Pakistan exceeds range of JF-17 radar!
4. H2/H4 & Raad integration with Block-III
5. Airborne Simulated adversary trainer - apparently a adversary aircraft can be simulated from into radar and HSD to let pilots practice BVR(and WVR??) in flight without the risk of violating distance safety with a live opponent.. apparently the J-10C has a rudimentary version of this @Deino @Shotgunner51
6. Homegrown integrated EW system for JF called Panjnad
7. RD-93 baseline to speed up induction as RD-93MA still being evaluated.
8. Total losses are 3 single seaters and 1 dual
@Bilal Khan (Quwa) @JamD @Windjammer
For anything else please read the article - will move the thread to JF-17 section soon.
