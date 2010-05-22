What's new

Air Force To Start Upgrading Rafale Fighter Fleet From January 2022: Report

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2019
1,084
-4
910
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
Air Force To Start Upgrading Rafale Fighter Fleet From January 2022: Report
India has already received around 30 of these planes and three more of them would be arriving in the country on December 7-8.

1637879040599.png

The upgrade of the aircraft would be carried out at the Ambala Air Force Station (FILE)


New Delhi:
Having already received around 30 Rafale combat aircraft from France, the Indian Air Force would start upgrading its fleet of French-origin fighters from January 2022, with India-specific enhancements.

"A high-level team of Indian Air Force officers is in France to evaluate the performance of the testbed aircraft with tail number RB-008 at the Istres airbase there. The aircraft has been equipped with all the India Specific Enhancements agreed upon between the two sides in the 2016 contract," government sources told ANI.

Once the enhancements are approved and accepted by the IAF, the upgrade is planned to be started from January next year onwards making the Indian planes more capable," they said. The India specific enhancements would include integration of highly capable missiles, low band jammers and satellite communication systems as per Indian requirements.

India has already received around 30 of these planes and three more of them would be arriving in the country on December 7-8.

As per the contract schedule, sources in the Air Force said kits would be brought to India from France and every month, three to four Indian rafales would be upgraded to the ISE standards.The last aircraft to arrive in India from France would be the RB-008 named after the former air force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (retd) who played a crucial role as the Deputy Chief to sign the contract worth over ₹ 60,000 crore with France under a government to government deal with France.

The upgrade of the aircraft would be carried out at the Ambala Air Force Station which is the first base of the plane in the country.


The Indian Air Force has also started the training of its pilots on the aircraft within the country itself after training its personnel in France. Once inducted fully, the fleet would have eight twin-seater trainer planes with tail numbers in the RB series while 28 single-seaters with BS tail number series.

The BS tail numbers are in honour of the former air force chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa who retired in 2019 after leading the Balakot airstrikes of February 26 2019.

India is now planning to go ahead with the case for acquiring 114 multirole fighter aircraft for which a case is to be moved to the defence ministry by the IAF in near future.

www.ndtv.com

Air Force To Start Upgrading Rafale Fighter Fleet From January 2022: Report

Having already received around 30 Rafale combat aircraft from France, the Indian Air Force would start upgrading its fleet of French-origin fighters from January 2022, with India-specific enhancements.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

Is this aircraft any good, and 36 seems too low? But is this another Indians wet dream?
 
J

johncliu88

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 16, 2021
66
0
42
Country
China
Location
United States
I thought India just bought these planes and they need upgrade already? What is the cost per? Indian are really rich. Just think of how much they paid for these planes and now more money is needed to go through the upgrade process.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

fatman17
World air forces, India
2 3
Replies
40
Views
16K
Kaleem.61
Kaleem.61
fatman17
Getting in step: India country briefing
Replies
1
Views
4K
KENT
KENT

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom