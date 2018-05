Air Force secretary advocates for export control fixes amid concerns over Turkey | TheHill

Washington was expected this year to begin delivery of the first of an eventual 116 F-35 Lightning II fighters to Turkey. The nation has committed to buying the F-35A variant under the U.S.-led, multinational Joint Strike Fighter program.



“We would not want to have that aircraft close to the S-400 and so those discussions are going on with Turkey,” Wilson added, noting that the State Department and Pentagon are leading the talks.

Click to expand...