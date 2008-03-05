Air Force Question Thread

The F-5s has a funny story behind it.Flt Lt Naeem took off and after about 2 min we see the OC flying running towards the Flight ops."So what happend Sir" "Tell that ediot to land the dame plane it does not have an ejection system installed in itwe just found out they just told us a few min ago".so actualy flytime of F-5 over a PAF base is 4 min. appox.