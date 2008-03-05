Air Force Question Thread

Imran Khan
PDF VETERAN
- Oct 18, 2007
- 55,645
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
can any body answer me who give pakistan F5 jets tempary in 1971 war.
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Argentina's Kfir contract questioned by Air Force: they lacked “a weapons' system” and radar
|Air Warfare
|6
|Question: Pak Army/Air Force/Navy Equipment
|Members Club
|4
|M
|Pakistan v Afghan Air Force - History Question
|Military History & Tactics
|14
|Simple but logical Question about Pakistan Forces (Air, Land and Sea)
|Pakistan Air Force
|37
|L
|U.S air force secret stealth fighter jets
|World Affairs
|0
|US Air Force to integrate AGM-183 ARRW hypersonic missile with B-1/B-52 bombers within next 2 years
|Air Warfare
|1
|Chinese Air Force Lhasa Gonggar Airbase Upgrades
|Central & South Asia
|0
|US Air Force to ground test next gen jet engines, XA100/XA101, in 2021
|Air Warfare
|1
|BREKING NEWS: The U.S. Air Force has secretly designed, built and flown at least one prototype of its enigmatic next-generation fighter jet,
|Military Forum
|4
|Dogfights of Pakistan Air Force - Animated Series
|Pakistan Air Force
|3