Rafale length 15.27 m, wingspan 10.80 m. Two engines each 16,860 lb of power.MiG-29 K lenght 17.3 m (including pitot), wingspan 11.99 m. Two engines each 19,800 lb of power.Similar size. You can imagine Rafale is a modern P-40 Warhawk or P-51 Mustang, MiG-29 K is a modern F4F Wildcat or F6F Hellcat.RafaleMiG-29 K