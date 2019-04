Air Force Chief Goldfein: To win in space, U.S. must work closer with allies

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein (front row, fifth from right) hosts his counterparts from partner nations in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 11, 2019. Credit: Dave Grim, Air Force

Goldfein said it was fascinating to learn about what the other air chiefs are doing in space. “Every country talked about their space launch business,” he said. “Every one of them is talking about establishing the ability to do launch, not just vertical but also horizontal launch,” such as Virgin Orbit’s plan to air launch small satellites from a Boeing 747. The United Kingdom and others are building spaceports with runways in addition to launchpads, Goldfein said. “Every country is now looking to increase their competitive market for launch, which I think is a winner for all of us.”



“And the other thing they’re all into is satellites,” he said. “Satellites are smaller, cheaper, you build more of them. Every one of them is in the satellite business,” Goldfein added. “So it was instructive to me to hear how far along every country is in the space business.”



The question now is how to apply this fast-moving innovation to the security challenges that the U.S. and allies face in space, he said. “How do we start, with a sense of urgency, to make military elements of space that we’re responsible for more interoperable and how do we share information?” Goldfein asked. “And because we’re so early in the discussion, this presents us opportunities to actually become more interoperable faster,” he said. “We had a lot of discussions on that.”



The details of what specific technologies and data will be shared, and how, have yet to be hashed out, said Goldfein. “We had a good conversation with the air chiefs about using information from a variety of sources and using artificial intelligence technologies,” he said. “We need greater fidelity … so we can go from looking at a softball to looking at a marble,” he said. If countries work together, “if we’re challenged or threatened, we have more options available,” he added. “We’ve got to build our systems so they’re interoperable.



He noted that the Air Force Space Command is expanding the Combined Space Operations Center at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. The center was stood up a year ago to coordinate space intelligence among allies and commercial space companies. Current participants in the CSPOC include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. “I just think we’re going to see it grow over time,” said Goldfein.

Goldfein said he plans to work with the U.S. intelligence community to make it easier for allies to access data. “One of the challenges we have is that we over-classify things and that gets in the way of information sharing.”



