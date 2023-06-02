Air Force AI drone kills its human operator in a simulation An Air Force AI got a little too good at its job, deciding to kill its human overseers to accomplish its mission

All of you who grew up in the '80s and '90s remember all the movies and TV series that warned us about the dangers of AI.So many sci-fi movies,books,TV series and PC games. From Space Oddysey to the Terminator,from Outer Limits classics like I,Robot to the Matrix. Games like System Shock and I have no mouth and I must scream. So many times,authors,directors and scientists have warned us.But we? We're in 2023 and like arrogant children we want to develop AI as soon as possible. Sometimes for profit,sometimes for propaganda,sometimes just for vanity.AI taxis,AI workers,AI aircraft.