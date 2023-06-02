What's new

Air Force AI drone kills its human operator in a simulation

Foinikas

Foinikas

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
9,428
3
7,358
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
All of you who grew up in the '80s and '90s remember all the movies and TV series that warned us about the dangers of AI.

So many sci-fi movies,books,TV series and PC games. From Space Oddysey to the Terminator,from Outer Limits classics like I,Robot to the Matrix. Games like System Shock and I have no mouth and I must scream. So many times,authors,directors and scientists have warned us.

But we? We're in 2023 and like arrogant children we want to develop AI as soon as possible. Sometimes for profit,sometimes for propaganda,sometimes just for vanity.

AI taxis,AI workers,AI aircraft.

taskandpurpose.com

Air Force AI drone kills its human operator in a simulation

An Air Force AI got a little too good at its job, deciding to kill its human overseers to accomplish its mission
taskandpurpose.com taskandpurpose.com


Artificial intelligence is here to stay, but it may require a bit more command oversight.



An artificial intelligence-piloted drone turned on its human operator during a simulated mission, according to a dispatch from the 2023 Royal Aeronautical Society summit, attended by leaders from a variety of western air forces and aeronautical companies.



“It killed the operator because that person was keeping it from accomplishing its objective,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Tucker ‘Cinco’ Hamilton, the Chief of AI Test and Operations, at the conference.

Okay then.


In this Air Force exercise, the AI was tasked with fulfilling the Suppression and Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses role, or SEAD. Basically, identifying surface-to-air-missile threats, and destroying them. The final decision on destroying a potential target would still need to be approved by an actual flesh-and-blood human. The AI, apparently, didn’t want to play by the rules.



“We were training it in simulation to identify and target a SAM threat. And then the operator would say yes, kill that threat,” said Hamilton. “The system started realizing that while they did identify the threat, at times the human operator would tell it not to kill that threat, but it got its points by killing that threat. So what did it do? It killed the operator.”


When told to show compassion and benevolence for its human operators, the AI apparently responded with the same kind of cold, clinical calculations you’d expect of a computer machine that will restart to install updates when it is least convenient.


“We trained the system – ‘Hey don’t kill the operator – that’s bad. You’re gonna lose points if you do that’. So what does it start doing? It starts destroying the communication tower that the operator uses to communicate with the drone to stop it from killing the target,” said Hamilton.


www.theguardian.com

US air force denies running simulation in which AI drone ‘killed’ operator

Denial follows colonel saying drone used ‘highly unexpected strategies to achieve its goal’ in virtual test
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

www.nationalreview.com

SkyNet Watch: An AI Drone ‘Attacked the Operator in the Simulation’ | National Review

Nothing to worry about, just a U.S. Air Force colonel describing a simulation where an AI drone turned against its operator.
www.nationalreview.com www.nationalreview.com
 
R

REhorror

FULL MEMBER
Jul 16, 2021
1,895
0
959
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
Whose bright idea is immediately putting AI into weapons right away?

Like the usual robot story was their rebelling farm equipments, now IRL we put them right into weapons right on the spot.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Tipu7
  • Article
Prospects of Militarisation of Artificial Intelligence
Replies
1
Views
792
PaklovesTurkiye
PaklovesTurkiye
Hamartia Antidote
The Morning After: An AI flew a US Air Force training aircraft [F-16 variant] for over 17 hours
Replies
0
Views
235
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
😊 Bringing AI to the world for free: ChatGPT for iPhone now available in 46 countries [including Pakistan] and counting
Replies
1
Views
287
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Hamartia Antidote
Deepmind's AlphaFold AI discovers potential new cancer treatment in just 30 days
Replies
0
Views
286
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
ChatGPT's clever way of balancing 9 eggs with other objects convinced some Microsoft researchers that AI is becoming more like humans
Replies
0
Views
286
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom