What's new

Air exercise desert flag 2021 in the United Arab Emirates

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
20,561
19
21,650
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
The aerial exercise 2021 desert flag will be held in the United Arab Emirates with the participation of 10 countries, including:

UAE
Saudi
USA
France
India
...

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1366741929401020417

The USAF, the French Air Force, the South Korean Air Force, the Saudi Arabian Air Force, the Bahraini Air Force and the Indian Air Force will also participate..as well as the Kuwaiti and Jordanian Air Forces as observers..

The Hellenic Air Force will participate for the first time as an observer..


India will participate with 6 SU-30 MKI fighters ..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Greece Joins Forces With Israel To Revamp Its Fighter Pilot Training Program
Replies
0
Views
424
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom