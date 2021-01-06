Air exercise desert flag 2021 in the United Arab Emirates

The aerial exercise 2021 desert flag will be held in the United Arab Emirates with the participation of 10 countries, including:UAESaudiUSAFranceIndia...The USAF, the French Air Force, the South Korean Air Force, the Saudi Arabian Air Force, the Bahraini Air Force and the Indian Air Force will also participate..as well as the Kuwaiti and Jordanian Air Forces as observers..The Hellenic Air Force will participate for the first time as an observer..India will participate with 6 SU-30 MKI fighters ..