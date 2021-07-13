Air Combat Kills of Every Fighter ( F15 EAGLE reigns supreme )

The Maverick
Jan 4, 2016
The combat statistics for all the aircraft currently in use | MiGFlug.com Blog
Very interesting artcile
F15 132 air to air engagements .....................WON EVERY ONE
F16 & Mirage2000 clashed in 1996 ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,one time only AND the Greek Mirage2000 took out F16 turkey
SU27 flanker only russian fighter with positive record
