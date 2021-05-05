air china delivered 115000 doses of COVID vaccine to pakistan

Imran Khan
1,15000 doses of CanSino single dose COVID-19 vaccine purchased by Pakistan transported to Islamabad by Air China Airbus A330-300 registration B-5901 flight CA945 from Beijing. The vaccine will be packed in Pakistan.
The A330 arrived in Islamabad at 7:52 PM on May 4.
National Institute of Health (NIH) Sera and Vaccine Transportation Cold Van transported vaccine from the airport to cold storage.
Source: flightradar24.com
