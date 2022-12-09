What's new

Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad. Wrong person at top position

C

CivilianSupremacy

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 29, 2022
95
1
159
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
I have always admired airforce and have maintained that if any service is professional among the three then its PAF. All the Chiefs were very respectable till date excluding the current chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar.

We have all seen the video where mr.chief is not putting his feet down from the helicopter until several red carpets are aligned for him to walk onto them and he was not on a state visit. He was on a personal visit to a village. Severals SUVs & protocol officers were assigned for this VIP syndromed / low level mentality. If you forgot the incident then view this video again:


There is ABSOLUTELY NO justification for this idiotic / low IQ & inferiority complex behavior. What is WRONG with some people in establishment to have such affair with ultra VIP treatment in a country literally on verge of default. A Chief MUST be a great & humble person NOT a cheapster. A great person or anyone who would have been well deserving for top spot would never care for such cheap tactics & protocol. It hurts to see such a great force with such a small mind person coming at top. I was hoping Air Marshal Haseeb Piracha (A well deserving officer & hero of swift retort) would have become Chief but perhaps the previous military establishment placed their own people everywhere.

There are several clips of current chief (Zaheer Ahmad Babar) showing-off / moving around in huge protocols that were never the norm of PAF before. The guy is destroying the repute of this organization. If This was not enough this came on feed today:

Capturepaf.JPG


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1600577909827190796
 
Last edited:
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
12,029
46
25,559
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
On the other hand, he could have been waiting for the helicopter blades to stop spinning before he got out? Either way the red carpet is VERY cringe.

I once attended a local community event in the UK where the Queens Daughter Princess Anne visited. She had 1 security guard, and there were 2 police officers stationed outside the building. She arrived in 1 vehicle acompanied by a single police car in front of it and behind it. There was no red carpet.
 
Last edited:
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
2,939
3
4,005
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Lmao it's beyond pathetic and cringe, I'm sure foreign countries just laugh in private at these people who think they are Kings or something. And then laugh at the civilians even more for being ruled by these low IQ clowns. It's a trait of backward third world countries.

Having pride in being entrusted with the security of the nation is one thing but acting like superior beings and this foolery is nothing less than clownery. Embarrassing themselves and their country.
 
General Dong

General Dong

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
597
-3
1,048
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
We only have ourselves to blame. Our people have a slave mentality, we worship anybody in uniform, especially those which have emblems. This is likely passed down in our psyche from British Raj era. People need to realize that these people are civil servants. Their duty is to serve us!

Imran Khan is trying his best to educate the masses, but it is an uphill battle.
 
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
2,939
3
4,005
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
General Dong said:
We only have ourselves to blame. Our people have a slave mentality, we worship anybody in uniform, especially those which have emblems. This is likely passed down in our psyche from British Raj era. People need to realize that these people are civil servants. Their duty is to serve us!

Imran Khan is trying his best to educate the masses, but it is an uphill battle.
Click to expand...
Seems to be a very excessive case in Pakistan, likely due to a lack of proper education.

Even Indians aren't like this at all to be honest, it's not the uniform or rank that really matters, it's the loyalty to the state and the contributions and achievements.

The uniform and rank will always exist in some form, it's the people who hold those positions that truly matter, if they are narrow-minded low IQ inbreds then they aren't worthy of respect or that position. Everyone understands this except for Pakistanis.
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
6,960
-17
12,345
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
One thing everyone should know as a fact. All the ppl on elite posts, be it military leaders, bureaucrats, ministers, all are pathetic corrupt and greedy morons. Not a single person is there on merit, these are corrupt chamchageers. Country is about to default and look at their lifestyle on public money, they dont give a damn. I hope the ppl of Pakistan loot thwir houses n burn them when things get worse.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
AIR CHIEF OVERSEES OPERATIONAL EXERCISE OF PAKISTAN AIR FORCE
Replies
0
Views
449
Zarvan
Zarvan
Windjammer
Alpha & Bravo Thunders Deployed at FOB
Replies
3
Views
865
White privilege
White privilege
ghazi52
Featured Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new Chief of Pakistan Air Force
20 21 22 23 24 25
Replies
368
Views
41K
Reichmarshal
Reichmarshal
Aesterix
Mother of Shaheed Rashid Minhas died today at age 95
Replies
12
Views
1K
aziqbal
aziqbal
Muhammed45
Iran’s Army Chief Proposes Joint Air Drills with Pakistan
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
Daylamite Warrior
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom