AIR CHIEF OVERSEES OPERATIONAL EXERCISE OF PAKISTAN AIR FORCE

28 September, 2022: Pakistan Air Force conducted an operational Air Defence exercise focusing at fostering synergy while considering future warfare challenges. The aim of the exercise was to practice counter air operations in order to validate contemporary employment concepts. The exercise was focused on integration of PAF and Pak Army air defence assets while training PAF operational crew to develop, practice and validate tactics against envisaged threats.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force oversaw the operational PAF Air Defence exercise. While monitoring the conduct of exercise from Command Operations Center, the CAS assessed integration and synergistic employment of offensive and defensive forces in synergy with Army Air Defence in order to validate contemporary employment concepts under near-realistic threat scenarios. PAF operational assets including Fighter aircraft, Air Defense elements, Force Multipliers and Battle Management Centers were also integrated in the exercise.

Earlier, the CAS visited an operational base in the context of same exercise to assess the integration of newly acquired unmanned aerial system in the PAF's operational construct. Highlighting the importance of UAS, the Air Chief said that, “The role of Unmanned Aerial Systems is becoming increasingly important for military conflicts. UAS have assumed the lead role as force multipliers that could play a decisive role in the final outcome of modern day battles. The CAS emphasized that PAF was fully cognizant of the geo-strategic developments in the region and is fully prepared to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan. Our focus remains on Operational Excellence, Continued Modernization through Smart Inductions of Cutting-Edge Niche Technologies, Effect-Based Training and better Human Resource Development to befittingly address contemporary and future challenges."

The Air Chief expressed his satisfaction as regards to the overall combat readiness of Pakistan Air Force and assured the nation that PAF alongside its sister services is ever ready to give a befitting response to any misadventure by the adversary.
 

