‘Shooter Squadron’ is an innovative idea of establishing a temporary flying squadron which would serve as a lead in fighter training. It would provide ample opportunities to the young pilots to polish their flying skills and bridging the gap between low-tech and medium tech aircraft. Training at this squadron would give the future air warriors enough confidence to ultimately undergo their conversions on state of the art F-16 and JF-17 Thunder aircraft.

The inauguration ceremony of Shooter Squadron was held at PAF Base M.M. Alam (Mianwali) on December 11, 2017. Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest at the occasion. Veterans and a large number of retired and serving officers also attended the ceremony.Addressing the audience at the occasion, the Air Chief said that 'the concepts of the future fighter pilots have to be embedded in a manner that they go from this squadron to high-tech fighter aircraft and quickly embrace those concepts'. He added that 'the pilots being trained there should adapt to an exhaustive academic and flying curriculum under the supervision of the finest of the instructor pilots'. He further said that 'their job is onerous and very important as fighter pilots and support elements and this edge must remain very sharp'.In his opening address, Air Commodore Tanvir Ashraf, Base Commander PAF Base M.M. Alam talked about the significance of this squadron in grooming and training of young pilots. A well crafted documentary highlighting the importance of this squadron in PAF was also shown during the ceremony. The Air Chief inaugurated the squadron by unveiling the plaque of this newly formed squadron. Later on, the Air Chief interacted with the squadron personnel and urged them to put in their best in training the future fighter pilots of Pakistan Air Force.