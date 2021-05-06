AIR CHIEF EXPRESSES GRIEF OVER THE SAD DEMISE OF AVIATION AUTHOR/ JOURNALIST PUSHPINDER SINGH CHOPRA

Pakistan Air Force Pakistan Air Force, Islamabad, Pakistan. 132,325 likes · 3,732 talking about this · 2,239 were here. Official page of the Pakistan Air Force being managed by Directorate of Media Affairs, PAF. For...

AIR CHIEF EXPRESSES GRIEF OVER THE SAD DEMISE OF AVIATION AUTHOR/ JOURNALIST PUSHPINDER SINGH CHOPRA06 May, 2021: Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force has expressed deep grief on the sad demise of renowned aviation author/ journalist Pushpinder Singh Chopra, who passed away in Delhi on 03 May, 2021 at the age of 77 due to Covid-19.Pushpinder Singh was a renowned aviation author/ journalist and was famous for his dispassionate analysis. He was a great admirer of Pakistan Air Force and in 1991, he co-authored a book on PAF titled “FIZA’YA - PSYCHE OF THE PAKISTAN AIR FORCE” along with Ravirikhye and Peter Steinemann. Born in Sunny Bank Murree, he spent his early childhood in Lahore before his family migrated to India. In the year 2000, he visited Pakistan as a guest of PAF. Air Marshal Nur Khar former CAS, PAF also hosted a dinner in his honour at his residence.The Air Chief has extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and acknowledged Singh’s noteworthy contributions in the field of aviation journalism. He further said that his affiliation and admiration for PAF’s professionalism would always be remembered.PAF SPOKESPERSON