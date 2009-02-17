Pakistan Ka Beta
FULL MEMBER
- Aug 7, 2019
- 1,192
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
An Arab Israel War Vetren , A PAF Pilot who shot down Israeli Mirage Aircraft during Arab Israel war.
http://instagr.am/p/CFL9yeLBWS2/
http://instagr.am/p/CFL9yeLBWS2/
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|'SHAHBAZ-8': Air Cdre (r) Abdus Sattar Alvi Retells his Adventures in Latest Interview
|Pakistan Air Force
|13
|Featured Rafale’s Impact on IAF’s Air Power Capabilities by Air Cdre Kaiser Tufail,
|Military Forum
|56
|JF-17 Thunder Has Flown 40,000 Operational Hours : Air Cdre Rashid Habib
|JF-17 Thunder
|15
|Air Cdre Azam Khan - The man who got injured defending Kamra Base
|Pakistan's Internal Security
|91
|A
|Air Cdre Masroor Hussain
|Pakistan Air Force
|4
|L
|U.S air force secret stealth fighter jets
|World Affairs
|0
|US Air Force to integrate AGM-183 ARRW hypersonic missile with B-1/B-52 bombers within next 2 years
|Air Warfare
|1
|Chinese Air Force Lhasa Gonggar Airbase Upgrades
|Central & South Asia
|0
|Egyptian MEKO-A200 frigates will get a new generation of French MICA missiles..The VL-MICA NG surface-to-air missiles
|Arab Defence Forum
|16
|US Air Force to ground test next gen jet engines, XA100/XA101, in 2021
|Air Warfare
|1