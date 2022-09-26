What's new

Air Assault Helicopter of PA crashes in Harnai, martyring six

Concerning news this. Out of the loop for this one, but guessing Bell 412?

Let's pray things turn out well.
 
إنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

Let's hope the investigation finds out the root cause and it is mitigated for future ops.

In such air assault missions, especially in mountainous terrain such as found in the locality but even in flat plains, and at night time, CFIT is a real danger.

On another note, might this have to do anything with the case of the kidnapping of the Colonel and his relative a month or so back? Perhaps a tip off about the same terrorists or hostages? That was in the same area too if I am not mistaken.

@Signalian , a great loss. But looks like PA is learning. Using Air assault for QRF
PA has been using this, at least in Balochistan and FATA, since a good few years now...no? Actually even more than that if my memory serves me right.

Mi-17's were also used for the purpose briefly, but then this role was delegated exclusively to 412 and Mi-35.
 
May ALLAH SWT bless the departed souls with RAHMAT.
Patience to bereaved families, friends, and Pakistan.

Sad for the loss of sons of the soil in the line of duty.

بلوچستان میں فوجی ہیلی کاپٹر گر کر تباہ، دو میجرز سمیت چھ اہلکار ہلاک​

41 منٹ قبل​
فوجی ہیلی کاپٹر (فائل فوٹو)

،تصویر کا ذریعہGETTY IMAGES​
،تصویر کا کیپشن
فوجی ہیلی کاپٹر (فائل فوٹو)
پاکستان فوج کے شعبہ تعلقات عامہ کے مطابق اتوار کی رات صوبہ بلوچستان میں فوجی ہیلی کاپٹر حادثے میں دو پائلٹس سمیت چھ فوجی اہلکار ہلاک ہوئے ہیں۔
آئی ایس پی آر کی جانب سے جاری ہونے والے بیان کے مطابق یہ حادثہ پاکستان کے صوبہ بلوچستان میں ہرنائی کے قریب خوست کے علاقے میں پیش آیا۔
بیان میں بتایا گیا ہے کہ جب حادثہ پیش آیا ہیلی کاپٹر ایک مشن پر تھا جس کے نتیجے ہیلی کاپٹر پر سوار تمام چھ فوجی اہلکار ہلاک ہوئے۔
آئی ایس پی آر کی جانب سے جاری ہونے والے بیان میں اس حادثے کی وجوہات کے بارے میں نہیں بتایا گیا۔
اس ہیلی کاپٹر حادثے میں ہلاک ہونے والوں میں پائلٹ میجر محمد منیب افضل، پائلٹ میجر خرم شہزاد کے علاوہ نائیک جلیل، صوبیدار عبدالوحید، سپاہی محمد عمران اور سپاہی شعیب شامل ہیں۔
آئی ایس پی آر

،تصویر کا ذریعہISPR
آئی ایس پی آر کی جانب سے جاری بیان میں بتایا گیا ہے کہ ہلاک ہونے والوں میں سے 39 سالہ میجر خرم شہزاد شادہ شدہ اور اٹک کے رہائشی تھے جب کہ 30 سالہ میجر منیب افضل راولپنڈی کے رہائشی تھے۔

دیگر ہلاک ہونے والے اہلکاروں میں سے 44 سالہ صوبیدار عبدالوحید کا تعلق کرک، 27 سالہ محمد عمران کا تعلق خانیوال، 30 سالہ نائیک جلیل گجرات اور ساپی شعیب اٹک کے رہائشی تھے۔
واضح رہے کہ بلوچستان میں کچھ عرصہ قبل ہی ایک ہیلی کاپٹر حادثے میں کور کمانڈر کوئٹہ لیفٹیننٹ جنرل سرفراز علی سمیت چھ افراد ہلاک ہو گئے تھے۔
اس حادثے میں ہلاک ہونے والوں میں کور کمانڈر کوئٹہ لیفٹیننٹ جنرل سرفراز علی، ڈائریکٹر جنرل پاکستان کوسٹ گارڈز میجر جنرل امجد حنیف ستی اور انجینئرنگ کور کے بریگیڈیئر محمد خالد کے علاوہ عملے کے تین ارکان بشمول پائلٹ میجر سعید احمد، پائلٹ میجر محمد طلحہ منان اور نائیک مدثر فیاض شامل تھے۔​

www.bbc.com

بلوچستان میں فوجی ہیلی کاپٹر گر کر تباہ، دو میجرز سمیت چھ اہلکار ہلاک - BBC News اردو

پاکستان فوج کے مطابق اتوار کی رات کو صوبہ بلوچستان میں ایک حادثے کے دوران فوجی ہیلی کاپٹر گر جانے سے دو پائلٹس سمیت چھ اہلکار ہلاک ہوئے ہیں۔
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com
 
إنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

A second incident of this sort in the region. Apart from technical error, is there a likelihood that terrorists are equipped with new types of weapons?
 

