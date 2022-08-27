AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi warns of 'war' after reports of Chinese construction in Arunachal Pradesh​

beijingwalker said: What we can get is India is just like US, different political leaders and military commanders often make conflicting statements, and people don't know which one should represent their governments, I guess within their establishments, they also must've spent most time trying pulling their countries in different directions. Click to expand...

That's true to an extent, and also long been my complaint with the "democratic" process.Slightly more complicated than that but it is not so much 'pulling the country apart' as it is 'not letting things move forward', in a sense.These are the much touted "checks and balances" democracies like to wave around at their pride parades. lolCan you even imagine a terrorist incident in China the likes of 26/11 in Mumbai, the Marriott bombing in Islamabad, or stuff of that magnitude, multiple dozen fatalities and so on.. ?India is a pretty weird case in terms of just how diverse in every sense we are, culturally, linguistically, racially, habitually, religiously.. new generation not so much, spl some of the well to do city dwellers but its still pretty crazy..anywho, on topic, I guess Owaisi saab was missing being in the headlines lol