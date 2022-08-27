What's new

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi warns of 'war' after reports of Chinese construction in Arunachal Pradesh

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi warns of 'war' after reports of Chinese construction in Arunachal Pradesh​

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said Chinese ingress has been on for more than two years in Ladakh. And now we have these images from Arunachal. This calls for a special session of Parliament to discuss the state of our ties with China. Nothing less will suffice.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak out after media reports claimed that residents of Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district have recorded videos showing China's PLA personnel and machinery carrying out construction work near Hadigara-Delta 6 in Chaglagam. He also warned that China was preparing for a war with India.

“Will our PM saheb who is scared to even name China, tell us what this Chinese construction party is doing on our territory in Arunachal Pradesh?” Owaisi tweeted.

In another tweet, the AIMIM chief said Chinese ingress has been on for more than two years in Ladakh. And now we have these images from Arunachal. This calls for a special session of Parliament to discuss the state of our ties with China. Nothing less will suffice."

“Chinese bulldozers have come to our soil and you (BJP) are silent over the issue. These people are proud of bulldozers; go and bring these bulldozers from there… The government had 14-15 rounds of talks with China. What has been the outside? I am telling you there could be a war with China at any time… but I hope it doesn't happen. PM Modi should hold a press conference and address the issue,” Owaisi said at a press conference.

Barrister @asadowaisi addressed a press conference on Chinese construction in Arunachal Pradesh. @narendramodi government must call for an urgent parliament session on China. https://t.co/WV7sdwm6LK
— AIMIM (@aimim_national) August 27, 2022
India Today reported that the video was recorded on August 11. Locals reportedly said they were “deeply concerned” about Beijing's intrusion. A resident of Mechukha village in Shi Yomi district, which borders India and China, expressed concern about recent reports of China building infrastructure near the LAC.

The report comes days after external affairs minister S Jaishankar has said China had disregarded the border pacts with India, casting a shadow on the bilateral ties, as he asserted that a lasting relationship cannot be a one-way street and there has to be mutual respect.

While responding to a question on Sino-India ties, Jaishankar said India and China have agreements going back to the 1990s which prohibit bringing troops to the border area.

"They (Chinese) have disregarded that. You know what happened in the Galwan Valley a few years ago. That problem has not been resolved and that is clearly casting a shadow," Jaishankar said.

Chinese and Indian troops are engaged in a prolonged standoff in eastern Ladakh. The two sides have so far held 16 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks to resolve the standoff which erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.

Owaisi warns of 'war' after reports of Chinese construction in Arunachal Pradesh

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said Chinese ingress has been on for more than two years in Ladakh. And now we have these images from Arunachal. This calls for a special session of Parliament to discuss the state of our ties with China. Nothing less will suffice.
beijingwalker said:
War cry on China?
lol, at least do some research beforehand if you're always going to be posting about India.

Guy is question is a known firebrand who often uses insane rhetoric, he is also especially unhappy these days when "Hindu Nationalist" BJP is running the country.

Just another opportunistic regional politician, not to be taken seriously in matters to do with foreign policy etc
 
-=virus=- said:
lol, at least do some research beforehand if you're always going to be posting about India.

Guy is question is a known firebrand who often uses insane rhetoric, he is also especially unhappy these days when "Hindu Nationalist" BJP is running the country.

Just another opportunistic regional politician, not to be taken seriously in matters to do with foreign policy etc
What we can get is India is just like US, different political leaders and military commanders often make conflicting statements, and people don't know which one should represent their governments, I guess within their establishments, they also must've spent most time trying pulling their countries in different directions.
 
Acetic Acid said:
Pagal molvi
Clever and well educated lawyer from a once very powerful family.. mostly a rabble rouser but with what one imagines are big time political ambitions.

He's good at playing the Indian nationalist card too, je dekho:


the consummate professional politician
 
beijingwalker said:
What we can get is India is just like US, different political leaders and military commanders often make conflicting statements, and people don't know which one should represent their governments, I guess within their establishments, they also must've spent most time trying pulling their countries in different directions.
That's true to an extent, and also long been my complaint with the "democratic" process.

Slightly more complicated than that but it is not so much 'pulling the country apart' as it is 'not letting things move forward', in a sense.

These are the much touted "checks and balances" democracies like to wave around at their pride parades. lol

Can you even imagine a terrorist incident in China the likes of 26/11 in Mumbai, the Marriott bombing in Islamabad, or stuff of that magnitude, multiple dozen fatalities and so on.. ?

India is a pretty weird case in terms of just how diverse in every sense we are, culturally, linguistically, racially, habitually, religiously.. new generation not so much, spl some of the well to do city dwellers but its still pretty crazy..

anywho, on topic, I guess Owaisi saab was missing being in the headlines lol
 

