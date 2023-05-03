AIM-260 air-air missiles are entering production this year

F-22Raptor
The secretive AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile will “hopefully” enter production this year, at an accelerated rate, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told the Senate Armed Services Committee on May 2. The JATM will also equip the Collaborative Combat Aircraft when the unmanned autonomous drones enter service, Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. added.
“We’re entering production, hopefully, for JATM, the new air-to-air missile,” Kendall said at the congressional hearing. “And we’re going to be asking for funds to increase the size of that production line [and] increase capacity of our production line from what we originally had planned.”
The Air Force has not specified any production targets for JATM. The missile, which will serve the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps air fleets, was originally expected to have achieved initial operational capability in 2022. The Air Force is leading development on the weapon, which will first be deployed on the F-22 fighter but also has been described as equipping the Next Generation Air Dominance family of systems.
JATM will have significantly longer range than the Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM), the Air Force’s primary air-to-air weapon which is it replacing. It will also likely have a multimode seeker, but details of its capability and performance are closely held.
