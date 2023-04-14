aik Zardari Noon league pa bhoot bhari

HAIDER said: Watch his interview, he has no issue with the early election and a financial emergency is a foolish idea. Today Zardari left the parliament session during the COAS briefing. @Imran Khan sir ji ....yeah kia ho gaya ... Click to expand...

He has the least to lose in any of this. At least his stance is principled (even though this time around it serves his interests).The heading of this thread should be changed to "Aik Zardari, pooray mulk pay bhari".