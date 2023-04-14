What's new

aik Zardari Noon league pa bhoot bhari

Watch his interview, he has no issue with the early election and a financial emergency is a foolish idea. Today Zardari left the parliament session during the COAS briefing. @Imran Khan sir ji ....yeah kia ho gaya ...
 
He has the least to lose in any of this. At least his stance is principled (even though this time around it serves his interests).

The heading of this thread should be changed to "Aik Zardari, pooray mulk pay bhari".
 
یہ لوگ صرف اور صرف اپنا مفاد سامنے رکھتے ہیں ۔ یہ وہی تو ہے جو کہتا ہے معاہدے کوئی قرآن حدیث نہیں ہوتے ۔ پاکستان کے سیاسی خاندان صرف اور صرف اپنے مفاد کے تابع ہیں ۔ یہ وقت پڑنے پر اپنے گھر والوں کو بھی مار دیتے ہیں ملک اور قوم کیا چیز ہے انکے آگے ۔ کیا یہ پاکستان دشمنی نہیں کہ اپنی نکمی اولاد کو حکومت کرائی جائے جبکہ کئی قابل لوگ موجود ہوں ؟
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1645999224910168067
 

