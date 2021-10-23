Aik Hai Nigar | Telefilm | Mahira Khan | 23rd Oct 2021 | ARY Digital

Pakistan Ka Beta
Aug 7, 2019
Based on the inspiring true story of Pakistan Army’s first female Three Star () General. ‘𝗔𝗶𝗸 𝗛𝗮𝗶 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗿’ traces the life and career of 𝗟𝗶𝗲𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗮𝗿, a name synonymous to strength, determination and professional excellence. Gen Nigar Johar rose through the ranks of Pakistan Army and continues to have a meritorious service. She overcame personal tragedy and societal pressures to break the glass ceiling for all the women of the country. A tribute to one of the biggest symbols of women empowerment in Pakistan - AIK HAI NIGAR. 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁 Mahira Khan, Bilal Ashraf, Khushal Khan, Sohail Sameer, Sara. 𝗪𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿: Umera Ahmed 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿: Adnan Sarwar 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗲𝗿: Nina Kashif & Mahira Khan Digitally Presented by Sensodyne, English, HBL Nisa, Itel, Pepsi