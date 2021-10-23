Aik Hai Nigar | Telefilm | Mahira Khan | 23rd Oct 2021 | ARY Digital

Pure Cringe.



First the name, can't we Pakistanis think of better names for Dramas or Movies? tf is Aik Hai Nigar?

And then hiring Mahira, a wh*re who slept with Hindus will be playing the role of Gen Nigar.

At the end, we should produce something better and creative, tired of the same relevant stories.



Guess who the writer is? the princess of cringeabad, Umera Ahmed.