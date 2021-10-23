What's new

Aik Hai Nigar | Telefilm | Mahira Khan | 23rd Oct 2021 | ARY Digital

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
2,054
4
5,659
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Based on the inspiring true story of Pakistan Army’s first female Three Star (⭐⭐⭐) General. ‘𝗔𝗶𝗸 𝗛𝗮𝗶 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗿’ traces the life and career of 𝗟𝗶𝗲𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗮𝗿, a name synonymous to strength, determination and professional excellence. Gen Nigar Johar rose through the ranks of Pakistan Army and continues to have a meritorious service. She overcame personal tragedy and societal pressures to break the glass ceiling for all the women of the country. A tribute to one of the biggest symbols of women empowerment in Pakistan - AIK HAI NIGAR. 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁 Mahira Khan, Bilal Ashraf, Khushal Khan, Sohail Sameer, Sara. 𝗪𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿: Umera Ahmed 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿: Adnan Sarwar 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗲𝗿: Nina Kashif & Mahira Khan Digitally Presented by Sensodyne, English, HBL Nisa, Itel, Pepsi






 
Big Tank

Big Tank

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 30, 2013
2,980
3
5,508
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pure Cringe.

First the name, can't we Pakistanis think of better names for Dramas or Movies? tf is Aik Hai Nigar?
And then hiring Mahira, a wh*re who slept with Hindus will be playing the role of Gen Nigar.
At the end, we should produce something better and creative, tired of the same relevant stories.

Guess who the writer is? the princess of cringeabad, Umera Ahmed.
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
11,248
4
23,399
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Big Tank said:
Pure Cringe.

First the name, can't we Pakistanis think of better names for Dramas or Movies? tf is Aik Hai Nigar?
And then hiring Mahira, a wh*re who slept with Hindus will be playing the role of Gen Nigar.
At the end, we should produce something better and creative, tired of the same relevant stories.

Guess who the writer is? the princess of cringeabad, Umera Ahmed.
Click to expand...
LMAO look at the way kaptaan sahb is wearing his barret, looks like a clown or chowkidaar.

IMG_20211024_170007.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom