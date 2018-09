AIIB to invest $270m in Bangladesh clean water, sanitation projects

Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economic Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-09-08 18:07:24 BdST



The China-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) plans to invest $270 million in a Bangladesh clean water infrastructure project.