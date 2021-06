[AI-Vision future] Tesla is already shipping cars without radar sensors

Tesla is already shipping cars without radar sensors Some features will be limited at first, though.

Tesla has stopped building forward-facing radar sensors into its Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs in North America, after CEO Elon Musk publicly expressed a desire to rely on cameras to power the company’s advanced driver assistance system, Autopilot.Tesla has been developing the vision-based version of Autopilot during the limited beta test of its “Full Self-Driving” software. But it’s not completely done making sure Autopilot works without the radar sensor, though, as it is limiting or disabling some features on these vehicles for an indefinite amount of time. Autosteer — the Autopilot feature that can keep a Tesla centered in a lane, even around curves — will only be usable at 75 miles per hour and below. Tesla is also only making it available at an (unspecified) longer minimum following distance to any cars in front.The company says Smart Summon — which lets a driver “summon” their Tesla from outside the car, even in a crowded parking lot — “may be disabled at delivery,” along with the Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance feature. Tesla says it will start restoring these features “