What's new

AI Turkish drone killers is a breakthrough in a war ?.

Kaptan Reis

Kaptan Reis

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 29, 2020
86
0
51
Country
France
Location
Turkey
The autonomous killer drone, it scares organizations, this kind of technology is developing more and more in the world, Turkey has tested its model in Libya.

1639310392643.png

1639310461300.png

1639310489975.png
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,214
-7
4,647
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Turkey didn't only become the first country to use AI in war or laser weapons but it has revolutionized the entire warfare doctrine into a new modern warfare doctrine..
 
Kaptan Reis

Kaptan Reis

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 29, 2020
86
0
51
Country
France
Location
Turkey
Zyrone Dynamics will carry out the first export of the mini multi-rotor UAV platform ZCQM before the end of the year, and will continue to deliver in batches in 2022. The company is expected to deliver nearly 100 vehicles next year.
1639311406352.png
Titanium100 said:
Turkey didn't only become the first country to use AI in war or laser weapons but it has revolutionized the entire warfare doctrine into a new modern warfare doctrine..
Click to expand...
Absolutely, it is a fact that the TB2 has taken an important place in the world regarding drones.
It also allowed poor countries to be able to equip themselves with drones for a small budget, there was a time the drone was a luxury.
 
F

Foinikas

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
1,834
1
1,425
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Kaptan Reis said:
Absolutely, it is a fact that the TB2 has taken an important place in the world regarding drones.
It also allowed poor countries to be able to equip themselves with drones for a small budget, there was a time the drone was a luxury.
Click to expand...
Darn it,I had prepared a big reply to you on the other thread (about Libya) and then I saw it was locked 😂😂😂

Ah well,never mind. What are you guys doing? Continuing from the other thread?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom