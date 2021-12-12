AI Turkish drone killers is a breakthrough in a war ?.

Kaptan Reis
The autonomous killer drone, it scares organizations, this kind of technology is developing more and more in the world, Turkey has tested its model in Libya.
Absolutely, it is a fact that the TB2 has taken an important place in the world regarding drones.Turkey didn't only become the first country to use AI in war or laser weapons but it has revolutionized the entire warfare doctrine into a new modern warfare doctrine..
Darn it,I had prepared a big reply to you on the other thread (about Libya) and then I saw it was lockedAbsolutely, it is a fact that the TB2 has taken an important place in the world regarding drones.
It also allowed poor countries to be able to equip themselves with drones for a small budget, there was a time the drone was a luxury.