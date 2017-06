AI technology already used in China helps radiologists read CT scans, X-rays

“Our goal at Infervision is to build a stronger medical industry and help accelerate diagnoses which is so important for patients,” said Chen Kuan, founder and CEO of Infervision. “In China we have a severe shortage of radiologists, particularly in lower-level hospitals all over the country. There are 80,000 radiologists who must diagnose 1.4 billion radiology scans a year. By using artificial intelligence and deep learning, the Infervision platform augments the work of these doctors so they can get through scans quickly. A process that used to take 15 minutes can be dramatically reduced so detection and treatment of lung cancer is faster. This could be life changing for many.”​

“In no way will this technology ever replace doctors. It is intended to eliminate much of the highly repetitive work. Infervision empowers doctors and helps them deliver more accurate reports and do it much faster,” continued Kuan.​