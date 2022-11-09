AI Engineer Revolutionising Goat Farming In Pakistan Ft. Atique Ur Rehman ​

In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Atique Ur Rehman. What was Atique’s early life & education like? What was his experience in FAST like? What are the pros of being a NICT student? The importance of changing teaching methodologies? The importance of good communication & how did he improve it? What is the importance of getting exposure & how did it help Atique build his personality? What is AI? How did Atique build his interest in it? What was project ‘snap that’? Why did he choose not to move abroad & build a career in Pakistan? When & how AI was introduced in FAST? What was his master's in CS like? AI as a marketing gimmick and more? Where does AI stand today? What are its contributions to career building? Atique’s diagnosis of fibromatosis & how did he overcome the trauma of it? What is the idea & vision behind Maveshi farms? Health issues in Pakistan & organic farming? How does Atique envision the Pakistan of 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight's episode.



00:00 Tonight’s guest: Atique Ur Rehman

00:50 Atique’s early life

02:00 Wah Cantt

03:40 Atique’s education

06:20 His experience in FAST

09:45 Pros of a NICT scholarship student

15:25 Changing the traditional teaching methodology

22:33 Ma’am Saba: Wipro summer school

23:34 How did Atique improve his communication?

26:01 The fundamental importance of exposure

28:23 Work ethics, personality building & communication

30:39 How were his 4 years in FAST like?

32:35 Atique’s interest in artificial intelligence

33:50 Project ‘snap that’

35:06 Masters in Pakistan Vs. working abroad

38:11 What was his master's in computer science like?

41:10 Introduction of AI in FAST

43:39 Atique’s job at automotive AI

47:19 Why did he leave his job?

48:06 Why did he stay in Pakistan?

52:08 AI as a marketing gimmick & more

56:09 Where does AI stand today?

59:08 AI's contribution in career building

01:01:22 Enterprise Vs. consumer

01:05:12 AI technology & conversational agents

01:11:01 Atique’s diagnosis of fibromatosis

01:13:01 How did he overcome the trauma?

01:17:14 The importance of mental health

01:20:00 Support system & therapy

01:21:05 Maveshi farms & their importance

01:23:10 The idea behind Maveshi farms

01:24:06 Why did he pivot the idea of Maveshi farms?

01:30:12 Organic farming

01:32:19 Health issues in Pakistan

01:34:09 Solving issues & government’s support

01:39:46 Going at the grassroots level

01:40:54 Exporting

01:43:07 The vision of Maveshi farms

01:43:22 Working with bigger corporate

01:45:31 How does Atique envision the Pakistan of 2050?