AI Engineer Revolutionising Goat Farming In Pakistan Ft. Atique Ur Rehman
In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Atique Ur Rehman. What was Atique’s early life & education like? What was his experience in FAST like? What are the pros of being a NICT student? The importance of changing teaching methodologies? The importance of good communication & how did he improve it? What is the importance of getting exposure & how did it help Atique build his personality? What is AI? How did Atique build his interest in it? What was project ‘snap that’? Why did he choose not to move abroad & build a career in Pakistan? When & how AI was introduced in FAST? What was his master's in CS like? AI as a marketing gimmick and more? Where does AI stand today? What are its contributions to career building? Atique’s diagnosis of fibromatosis & how did he overcome the trauma of it? What is the idea & vision behind Maveshi farms? Health issues in Pakistan & organic farming? How does Atique envision the Pakistan of 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight's episode.
00:00 Tonight’s guest: Atique Ur Rehman
00:50 Atique’s early life
02:00 Wah Cantt
03:40 Atique’s education
06:20 His experience in FAST
09:45 Pros of a NICT scholarship student
15:25 Changing the traditional teaching methodology
22:33 Ma’am Saba: Wipro summer school
23:34 How did Atique improve his communication?
26:01 The fundamental importance of exposure
28:23 Work ethics, personality building & communication
30:39 How were his 4 years in FAST like?
32:35 Atique’s interest in artificial intelligence
33:50 Project ‘snap that’
35:06 Masters in Pakistan Vs. working abroad
38:11 What was his master's in computer science like?
41:10 Introduction of AI in FAST
43:39 Atique’s job at automotive AI
47:19 Why did he leave his job?
48:06 Why did he stay in Pakistan?
52:08 AI as a marketing gimmick & more
56:09 Where does AI stand today?
59:08 AI's contribution in career building
01:01:22 Enterprise Vs. consumer
01:05:12 AI technology & conversational agents
01:11:01 Atique’s diagnosis of fibromatosis
01:13:01 How did he overcome the trauma?
01:17:14 The importance of mental health
01:20:00 Support system & therapy
01:21:05 Maveshi farms & their importance
01:23:10 The idea behind Maveshi farms
01:24:06 Why did he pivot the idea of Maveshi farms?
01:30:12 Organic farming
01:32:19 Health issues in Pakistan
01:34:09 Solving issues & government’s support
01:39:46 Going at the grassroots level
01:40:54 Exporting
01:43:07 The vision of Maveshi farms
01:43:22 Working with bigger corporate
01:45:31 How does Atique envision the Pakistan of 2050?
