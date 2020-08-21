AI Claims "Flawless Victory" Going Undefeated In Digital Dogfight With Human Fighter Pilot

A simulated F-16 Viper fighter jet with an artificial intelligence-driven "pilot" went undefeated in five rounds of mock air combat against an actual top Air Force fighter jockey today. The event was the culmination of an effort that the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) began last year as an adjacent project to the larger Air Combat Evolution (ACE) program, which is focused on exploring how artificial intelligence and machine learning may help automate various aspects of air-to-air combat....... https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zo...-in-digital-dogfight-with-human-fighter-pilot Important point: "No matter what, the digital dogfights today certainly underscores the ever-growing interest in artificial intelligence and autonomous capabilities throughout the U.S. military. It's certainly notable that Heron Systems' algorithms were able to go toe-to-toe with an actual Air Force fighter pilot and come out undefeated, but it remains to be seen whether this experience will reflect the outcome of any actual live flight testing in the future. It also may not necessarily represent just how advanced AI-infused autonomous aerial warfare is at present. Regardless, this was a very public display of the future of aerial combat." Thoughts people: @Hodor @Signalian @PanzerKiel @SQ8 @dbc @airomerix @CriticalThought @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Bilal Khan 777 I believe we need to have a similar ex by collaborating with chinese so that in future we can incorporate the same in our own loyal wingman program. Build the software/ML first while hardware catches up.