Ahsan Iqbal Lies About $3.5B Nuclear Plant

The Chinese nuclear plants were "grandfathered" in the civilian nuclear exchange agreement between China and Pakistan before the nuclear suppliers group came into being.

Therefore, if China does not maintain its nuclear plants in Pakistan, it stands to lose major ground as a NSG member and earn the ire of other member states and the global community at large in the event of an accident.

This is a compulsion the Chinese cannot wiggle their way out of, for as long as Pakistan does not start decomissioning its nuclear plants.

This signing is a fake advertisement of a "new" nuclear power plant as a $3.5b investment.

It makes no economic sense for the Chinese to do so.

It is infact an 'up keep' agreement for existing Chinese nuclear power plants, that normally spans over multiple years.

FzJTbGiXgAEpvcJ.jpeg


This is why people say, never trust Amritsaris. They lie, cheat and steal so confidently.
 

