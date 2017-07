Friday, June 30, 2017

Written By: M Osama Shahzad

Multan: Sight of Villagers looting the fuel from crashed tankers isn’t something new in Pakistan but last Sunday was different. A day before Eid this sad incident happened in Ahmedpur East.

That cigarette lit up and so did the oil. There was a huge blast and all the thieves were burning without discrimination, just like they were stealing without discrimination. Approximately 100 people died in an instant on the scene.