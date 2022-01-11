Ahmed Jawad claims to have prepared a list of ministers who became billionaires in the PTI era

احمد جواد کا پی ٹی آئی دور میں ارب پتی بننے والے وزیروں کی فہرست تیار کرنے کا دعویٰ ترکی میں بھی کچھ شواہد ملے ہیں، تمام اوورسیز پاکستانیوں سے درخواست ہے کہ اس نیک عمل میں ان کی مدد کریں، سابق مرکزی سیکرٹری اطلاعات پی ٹی آئی

(From Google Translation)He said that justice and accountability would prevail in the state of Madinah.Ahmed Jawad claimed that some evidence has also been found in Turkey, all overseas Pakistanis are requested to help them in this good cause.Criticizing his party leadership and colleagues over the Murree tragedy, former Central Information Secretary PTI Ahmed Jawad said that courtiers are like carbon monoxide which leads a leader to deep sleep and then death.He said that Bani Gala was sleeping, people were dying of cold, thank God that history will be a witness that they did not join the court of Imran Khan.Ahmed Jawad said that Imran Khan does not need courtiers, he needs awakeners.