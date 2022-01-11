Ahmed Jawad claims to have prepared a list of ministers who became billionaires in the PTI era

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
(From Google Translation)
Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central information secretary Ahmad Jawad has criticized his own party leadership and colleagues, saying they are compiling a list of ministers and leaders who have become millionaires and billionaires in the PTI era. ۔
He said that justice and accountability would prevail in the state of Madinah.
Ahmed Jawad claimed that some evidence has also been found in Turkey, all overseas Pakistanis are requested to help them in this good cause.
He said that Bani Gala was sleeping, people were dying of cold, thank God that history will be a witness that they did not join the court of Imran Khan.
Ahmed Jawad said that Imran Khan does not need courtiers, he needs awakeners.
احمد جواد کا پی ٹی آئی دور میں ارب پتی بننے والے وزیروں کی فہرست تیار کرنے کا دعویٰ
ترکی میں بھی کچھ شواہد ملے ہیں، تمام اوورسیز پاکستانیوں سے درخواست ہے کہ اس نیک عمل میں ان کی مدد کریں، سابق مرکزی سیکرٹری اطلاعات پی ٹی آئی
jang.com.pk