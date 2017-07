THE PROMISED MESSIAH, MIRZA OF QADIYAN (on Abrogation of Jihad)

But living under the rule of a benign government, as is the Government of our Queen and Empress, it is not Jihad to entertain rebellious designs against it but it is a barbaric idea which is born of ignorance. To entertain ill-will against a government under whom life is lived in freedom and there is complete security and religious obligations can be discharged to the full is a criminal step and not Jihad… Thus, God Almighty had established me on the principle that sincere obedience and gratitude should be rendered to a benign government such as the British Government. My Community and I are bound by this principle. I have written several books in Arabic, Persian and Urdu on this question and have expounded in them in detail how the Muslims of British India lead their lives in comfort under the British Government and how they can freely propagate their faith and discharge their religious obligations without let or hindrance and how wrongful and rebellious it is to entertain any idea of Jihad against this blessed and peace-loving Government. (Tohfah Qaisariyya, pp. 9-10)





So Jihad is Haraam for Muslims but Jihad is Obligatory (Fard) upon Zionists:



Ahmadiyyah in Israeli Army