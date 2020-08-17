/ Register

  • Monday, August 17, 2020

Ahmadi man and sons booked over Eid sacrifice in Toba Tek Singh

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Jyotish, Aug 17, 2020 at 8:58 PM.

  1. Aug 17, 2020 at 8:58 PM #1
    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,539
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2018
    Ratings:
    +2 / 3,854 / -6
    Country:
    Suriname
    Location:
    Netherlands
    Ahmadi man, sons booked over Eid sacrifice in Toba Tek Singh

    17 Aug 2020

    TOBA TEK SINGH/SILAKOT: Pirmahal police on Sunday registered a case against three men belonging to the Ahmadi community on the complaint of a religious seminary official over violation of a supposed ban on them following Islamic practices.

    In his first information report, Mufti Abid Fareed, the administrator of the Jamia Umer Farooq seminary, stated that on Eidul Azha, a local jeweller and his two sons had sacrificed a cow and distributed its meat among Sunnis. They had also donated its hide to a religious seminary, Madressah Arabia Islamia Tajweedul Quran.

    Fareed added that by doing so the suspects had hurt the beliefs of the Muslims.

    No arrests were made so far and police said an investigation was underway.

    In another case, police claim to have arrested a man on the allegation of desecrating Islam at Pasrur’s Main Bazaar Chawinda.

    The Phalora police have registered a case (No.309/2020) under sections 295-A and 298-C against the suspect on the report of a local trader. Police sent the suspect behind the bars. According to the FIR, the man went to and demeaned religion in front of the traders. The traders, it said, beat the suspect after overpowering him and handed him over to police.

    https://www.dawn.com/news/1574825/ahmadi-man-sons-booked-over-eid-sacrifice-in-toba-tek-singh
     
  2. Aug 17, 2020 at 9:07 PM #2
    Jinn Baba

    Jinn Baba SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,701
    Joined:
    Jul 16, 2015
    Ratings:
    +5 / 4,258 / -6
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Because the meat was not halal? (Sorry, I dont know much about Ahmedis). But whats the issue with the hide?

    Hard to believe - that someone would demean Islam in front of Muslims in Pakistan knowing the consequences. I'm already thinking it was probably a trade dispute or personal issue that has been turned into blasphemy
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Aug 17, 2020 at 9:11 PM #3
    peagle

    peagle FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    356
    Joined:
    Dec 29, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,089 / -0
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    This is bull crap,
    I recognize Ahmadis do face a lot of discrimination from Muslims around the world, certainly in Pakistan and South Asia, which I find extremely sad.
    Disagreeing with them is fine and telling them they are wrong, but things have gone too far. Just ridiculous.

    But, this story sounds like bull crap, dawn is mostly a sound paper but sometimes you read some obvious stupidities, that later on prove to be wrong.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (Users: 0, Guests: 1)