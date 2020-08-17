Ahmadi man and sons booked over Eid sacrifice in Toba Tek Singh

17 Aug 2020TOBA TEK SINGH/SILAKOT: Pirmahal police on Sunday registered a case against three men belonging to the Ahmadi community on the complaint of a religious seminary official over violation of a supposed ban on them following Islamic practices.In his first information report, Mufti Abid Fareed, the administrator of the Jamia Umer Farooq seminary, stated that on Eidul Azha, a local jeweller and his two sons had sacrificed a cow and distributed its meat among Sunnis. They had also donated its hide to a religious seminary, Madressah Arabia Islamia Tajweedul Quran.Fareed added that by doing so the suspects had hurt the beliefs of the Muslims.No arrests were made so far and police said an investigation was underway.In another case, police claim to have arrested a man on the allegation of desecrating Islam at Pasrur’s Main Bazaar Chawinda.The Phalora police have registered a case (No.309/2020) under sections 295-A and 298-C against the suspect on the report of a local trader. Police sent the suspect behind the bars. According to the FIR, the man went to and demeaned religion in front of the traders. The traders, it said, beat the suspect after overpowering him and handed him over to police.