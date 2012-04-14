What's new

Ahmadi Doctor shot dead.3 others in Family injured

I worked with ahmadis in Islamabad in 2010 to 2012. As ceo was also ahmadis so company was full of people from ahmadia community. Friends with some despite religion differences. However I see mostly some of them started brawl by saying they were being oppressed by me or other Muslims without any reason.

But still

1. Any person, who kilms other person should be executed by state. Ahmadis are Pakistani too just like any other person.

Also first and most importantly

2. Any one who preaches to harm ahmadis or any other sect should also be jailed.


Also as minority one should not discuss religious affairs which I find ahmadis does.

When I travelled to Europe, some of people started to debate on Isis. However my answer was simple, I don't consider those Muslim who harm other
 
A
doctor belonging to the Ahmadi community was shot dead while his father and two uncles were injured when a teenage boy opened fire on them in their home in Punjab's Nankana Sahib district on Friday.

Police said the Ahmadi family were offering prayers on Friday afternoon at their house in Murh Balochan area of Nankana when they heard a knock on the door.

One of the family members, Dr Tahir Mahmood, 31, went to open the door where a teenage boy carrying a pistol opened fire on him.

According to police, the victim suffered bullet wounds and fell on the ground, while his family members rushed to the door on hearing the gunshots.

Police officials said the suspect also opened fire on them and injured Dr Mahmood’s father, Tariq, and uncles Saeed and Tayyab.

Residents of the area subsequently nabbed the attacker.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital where Dr Mahmood succumbed to his injuries while his father was in critical condition. The deceased's two uncles suffered bullets wounds in their legs.

Saddar Sanghla Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Shamshair told Dawn that the suspect was armed with a pistol and had knocked the Ahmadi family's door to attack them.

He said the suspect was taken into custody who "confessed to having attacked the family over religious differences".

SHO Shamshair said an investigation team was constituted that will thoroughly investigate the incident and will also check whether the suspect had attacked the house acting on his own or he was following somebody's instructions.

Saleemuddin, the Ahmadi community's spokesperson, confirmed that the incident took place when the members of the family were gathered for prayers inside their home.

“Ahmadis are not even safe inside their homes. They cannot perform their religious obligations inside the four walls of their home,” he said.

The spokesperson said Ahmadis were being murdered at their doorsteps but the state had failed to provide them with any protection.

He said the attack was a direct result of "a hate campaign being run unchecked in the country" against the community.

Attacks targeting members of the Ahmadiya community have seen an uptick in recent months.

Last month, an Ahmadi professor was shot dead in a targeted attack in Peshawar, allegedly over his religious beliefs.

In July, an American national, Tahir Naseem, was shot dead by a teenager in a Peshawar courtroom. It later turned out that the deceased had reportedly left the Ahmadi community.

On August 12, Meraj Ahmed, an Ahmadi trader, was shot dead by attackers in Peshawar's Gulbahar area.

On September 10, a mob besieged the residence of an Ahmadi in the Phandu area of Peshawar and the family was rescued by police. However, one of the family members was arrested and charged with blasphemy.

Ahmadis were declared non-Muslims in Pakistan through a constitutional amendment passed on September 7, 1974, during the tenure of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

education and reduction of poverty is the only way to stop this.

and that is why our enemies hijack our educational institutions and try to cripple our economy.

no amount of drone strikes or tanks can stop an ideology
 
As usual the victim blaming has already started.

IK will have nothing to say about this as usual. But he'll lecture other leaders on how to protect minorities.
Pakistan has no moral standing to point fingers at any other country when Ahmedis can be jailed for saying Assalam Alaikum under Pakistani law.
 
very true .
is it true ? ahmadi csn be jailed for saying Assalam alikum ?
 
these incidents keep on repeating because the main stream political parties are too affraid to condemn them and gave a narrative which might make them a target too and thats for a good reason. PPP's governor in Punjab was gunned down just for advocating justice for a wrongly accused person over blasphemy charges.

while we show Indians their face by highlighting the mob lynching on beef and love jihad related incidents we are shown the mirror over similar cases of religious terror faced by people from both minorities and majorities over religious intolerance and expression of faith through violence.
 
Yes.

They can be jailed for calling their house of worship a Masjid. Or distributing any religious material. Among other discriminatory laws.

Pakistan is a shithole for Ahmedis. And it has the gall to act like a human's right champion for Muslims of the world.
 
Ahmedis wish they had it as bad as Indian Muslims or French Muslims.

Indian Muslims can celebrate Eid, Muharram and listen to Azan openly in India. French Muslims can pray openly in Paris. Ahmedis can't even say the Azan or salam openly in Pakistan. Their worship places are vandalized if they call it a masjid or write they are Muslim on their gravestones (like on Abdus Salam's grave).
 
Last edited by a moderator:
IK is too afraid to say anything
Noon wont say a word. PPP has an example of Suleman Taseer.

we cant be destroyed by Indians or Americans or Israeli or Iranian missiles, tanks and bombs but its this religious fanatics at the level of Zombies that can bring this state down.

just because the state institutions are too week or actually complicit in encouraging or ignoring this rotting trend so it has become a mainstream norm where you can jsut gun down a sunni , a shia , deobandi or an ahmedi and you will become an instant hero and you will get help and support by radical religious parties, Lawyers, judges and police and our military and intelligence agencies will be suspiciously absent from the scene.

what to do?
to stop such copy cat attacks, capture the culprit from the scene and pass the sentence and execute him publicly like the Saudis and Iranians do. ban his mention from media and confiscate his property and give to the victims families., give harsh and long sentences who glorify such killers.
then educate our children in a way that they are not exposed to this murderous ideology.
 
As individual citizens speak out against it. Call out anyone who victim blames Ahmedis and Shias in real life and online. The mods here are guilty of letting so many off the hook who victim blame Ahmedis.

Extremists have perpetuated an atmosphere of fear and they thrive on it.

Ahmedis have it so bad in Pakistan and it's just an accepted fact like its no big deal. How dare Pakistanis point fingers at France and China and India when our citizens have to live in fear of disclosing their identity
 
Anyone taking law in their own hands need to be dealt with as per homicide law of the land. These scenarios will get out of hand if not controlled.
 
