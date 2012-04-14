Ahmadi Doctor shot dead.3 others in Family injured

IK is too afraid to say anything

Noon wont say a word. PPP has an example of Suleman Taseer.



we cant be destroyed by Indians or Americans or Israeli or Iranian missiles, tanks and bombs but its this religious fanatics at the level of Zombies that can bring this state down.



just because the state institutions are too week or actually complicit in encouraging or ignoring this rotting trend so it has become a mainstream norm where you can jsut gun down a sunni , a shia , deobandi or an ahmedi and you will become an instant hero and you will get help and support by radical religious parties, Lawyers, judges and police and our military and intelligence agencies will be suspiciously absent from the scene.



what to do?

to stop such copy cat attacks, capture the culprit from the scene and pass the sentence and execute him publicly like the Saudis and Iranians do. ban his mention from media and confiscate his property and give to the victims families., give harsh and long sentences who glorify such killers.

then educate our children in a way that they are not exposed to this murderous ideology.