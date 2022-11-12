What's new

Ahmad Noorani interviews Ammodump co owner Jamshaid Khan

This is a very important interview, please spare time to listen to this interview by the Ammodump co-owner Jamsheed Khan.
Especially 44 minutes ownwards, where Jamsheed talks about the Ex-American Army trainers were staying at the shooting range, they left the area immediately after the shooting , even the ammodump contract was cancelled immediately by the entity.

One thing is coming loud and clear from this interview. The interviewee Jamsheed is more intelligent and clear than the interviewer Noorani.


Bit of geography and location of the ammodump in Kenya, where Arshad Sharif was murdered.
Ammodump retreat.
1668252384836.png

1668252433592.png


Shooting Range
1668252537090.png


Overview of the whole area, the shooting range and the retreat.
1668252633326.png
 
Last edited:
This guy is lying. Even a kid can pick it up. Sounds like he is linked to MQM. I think Rana Chimkadaar Sanullah may be telling the truth because PA and noonies are having a falling out. Also what this guy is claiming does not add up with the post mortem.
 
He may be, but what he is doing is narrating the story told by the Kenyan authorities. Where he lives, work and doing business. But in between he is given a long of details, which could be investigated easily.

The problem is that you are sticking to the leak done through Kamran Shahid. Do you trust that man!! I don't. Even a Kenyian journalist had said, that the nails were removed by the Kenyian postmortem team, and it is included in the their report.
Pakistanis and for that matter Kenyians can twist the things whereever they want. Corruption and corrupts abound in both countries.
If you think Rana is telling the truth, then nothing much can be said after that comment. Rana Sanalullah and truth have basic differences which cannot be patched.
With similar token I don't trust Noorani either. Therefore, in my opinion, all those involved in this tape or in the incident are highly dubious. I wouldn't trust anyone unless and open and impartial international investigations are carried out.
 

