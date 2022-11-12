Ahmad Noorani interviews Ammodump co owner Jamshaid Khan

crankthatskunk
SENIOR MEMBER
- May 20, 2011
- 5,506
- 5
- Country
-
- Location
-
This is a very important interview, please spare time to listen to this interview by the Ammodump co-owner Jamsheed Khan.
Especially 44 minutes ownwards, where Jamsheed talks about the Ex-American Army trainers were staying at the shooting range, they left the area immediately after the shooting , even the ammodump contract was cancelled immediately by the entity.
One thing is coming loud and clear from this interview. The interviewee Jamsheed is more intelligent and clear than the interviewer Noorani.
Bit of geography and location of the ammodump in Kenya, where Arshad Sharif was murdered.
Ammodump retreat.
Shooting Range
Overview of the whole area, the shooting range and the retreat.
Especially 44 minutes ownwards, where Jamsheed talks about the Ex-American Army trainers were staying at the shooting range, they left the area immediately after the shooting , even the ammodump contract was cancelled immediately by the entity.
One thing is coming loud and clear from this interview. The interviewee Jamsheed is more intelligent and clear than the interviewer Noorani.
Bit of geography and location of the ammodump in Kenya, where Arshad Sharif was murdered.
Ammodump retreat.
Shooting Range
Overview of the whole area, the shooting range and the retreat.
Last edited: