Ahmad Noorani | Indian Links Exposed

Still General Asim Bajwa needs to come clean like every other Pakistani, no shame in it will get more respect from the ordinary Pakistanis. As a prime example who got fleeced by his own kins in uniform i do recommend all the accused Generals to come clean, and enhance the prestige of their August institutions further. They should not harass the media, SECP, Judges and others and should not consider themselves ABOVE THE LAW. We all love our armed forces deeply and for their honor i will not add any thing more.