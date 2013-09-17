What's new

Ahmad Noorani | Indian Links Exposed

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
4,788
20
11,552
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Still General Asim Bajwa needs to come clean like every other Pakistani, no shame in it will get more respect from the ordinary Pakistanis. As a prime example who got fleeced by his own kins in uniform i do recommend all the accused Generals to come clean, and enhance the prestige of their August institutions further. They should not harass the media, SECP, Judges and others and should not consider themselves ABOVE THE LAW. We all love our armed forces deeply and for their honor i will not add any thing more.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Zibago Special video for Ammar Masood, Ahmad Noorani Imtiaz Alam Najam Sethi Marvi Sarmad and some Others Pakistani Siasat 19
mr42O Imran Khan was right on Chairman NAB issue - Ahmad Noorani Pakistani Siasat 10
mr42O PMLN goverment influence media houses - Ahmad Noorani Pakistani Siasat 1
mr42O Ahmad Noorani realse MQM rigging vidoes Pakistani Siasat 20
fisher1 Live Q&A with Subbor Ahmad. Is the US using Uighurs? China & Far East 0
I Kashmiri man Air Commodore Hilal Ahmad Rather who played key role in Rafale’s India journey Central & South Asia 75
airomerix Final flight - Air Commodore Ahmad Salam Khan Pakistan Air Force 15
ejaz007 An interview with Rumman Ahmad, CEO The Legend ‘So-called luxury goods import not the real problem Pakistan Economy 1
Xestan Air Marshal Zafar Ahmad Chaudhry: A man of peace who flew high Pakistan Air Force 10
S Famed Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud’s son to build a grand coalition of anti-Taliban elements Afghanistan Defence Forum 9

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top